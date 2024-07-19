‘Explains why my windows were down that one time’: Woman shares how to roll down car windows with key fob

Car key fobs. So small and mighty. Your 4,000 hunk of steel is rendered useless without them.

Not only do they allow you to enter your vehicle and start your car, but they also have hidden talents, TikTok user Nikita Ketchum (@nikita_leighh) says she recently discovered.

In a video with over 1 million views, Ketchum demonstrates her discovery.

“TikTok is always educating me on something,” she starts the video, indicating she learned the trick while on TikTok.

“So, if you press the unlock button twice. And the third time you hold it, it rolls down your window,” she says.

The most interesting part about the hack is you don’t even have to be in your car for it to work.

She stands outside of her car while demonstrating. The windows of her black Honda Passport roll down. “What?” she asks, surprised that it works.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ketchum via TikTok comment. Viewers in the comments section shared that they immediately tried this after seeing her video. But only some were successful.

“It did work but now I have to run down the stairs and go roll them back up again,” one viewer shared.

“Explains why my windows were down this one time,” a second recalled.

“If you lock it twice and hold on the third they should roll up! Mine does both! I have a ford fusion!” a third added.

What cars have this feature?

Many modern cars do have this feature. “This feature allows you to air the vehicle out prior to stepping inside. To roll down the windows with your key fob, try pressing the unlock button, releasing it, then pressing and holding the button down,” per Car Parts. The feature can be found in some Hondas, Fords, and Toyotas.

How to roll the windows back up with the fob

According to Car Parts, all you need to do is press the unlock button twice, and then hold it down the second time.

