Starbucks just changed how it charges for drink add-ons. Here’s what’s new

In a move aimed at creating consistency and value, Starbucks has rolled out new standardized pricing for drink modifications. The update, which took effect on June 24, marks one of several changes implemented under CEO Brian Niccol’s leadership.

Customers who frequently customize their drinks may notice small increases, but also a more streamlined ordering process that is easier to navigate.

What’s changing in Starbucks pricing?

The biggest change affects syrups and sauces. Starbucks now charges a flat 80 cents to add any combination of syrups or sauces to an unflavored drink. Whether you’re adding raspberry, hazelnut, or a chaotic combination of clashing flavors, you’ll only be charged once, not per syrup or pump.

However, if you’re modifying a pre-flavored drink, there is no extra cost. For example, adding vanilla syrup to a Mocha or swapping caramel for toffee nut. The same goes for adding a classic syrup to any beverage.

Previously, costs varied depending on the type and quantity of modifiers, often leading to confusion at checkout. Now, the flat-rate model simplifies the experience and makes pricing more transparent.

But not every change favors the budget-conscious customer. Starbucks also raised prices for specific additions, including 50 cents per scoop of dried fruit, 80 cents per scoop of chai concentrate, and one dollar per scoop of matcha powder in non-matcha drinks.

Do better @starbucks

Your new policy of charging 80 cents to a non flavored drink when a pump of flavored syrup/sauce is added or is substituted for your free allotted pumps of classic syrup regardless of how many pumps is ridiculous. You are going to lose your daily customers. — Jennifer Paske (@jenniferpaske) June 24, 2025

If you’re ordering a matcha drink and want an extra scoop, it’s a little more complicated. The additional scoop of matcha will bump your order up to the next size tier. For example, adding a scoop to a grande matcha latte means you’ll pay the price of a venti matcha latte.

To support these changes, Starbucks is testing a new feature in its app that will avoid surprise prices at checkout. This update will allow customers to see real-time pricing changes as they customize their drinks.

Why Starbucks made the change

According to Starbucks spokesperson Lori Torgerson, the changes are part of an effort to enhance customer value and improve pricing consistency. The modifications also align with CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy.

Since taking the helm in September 2024, Niccol has overseen several shifts. These include streamlining the menu by 30%, bringing back the condiment bar, removing the upcharge for non-dairy milks, and even ending the much-hyped olive oil drink line.

