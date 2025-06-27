Jake Paul dramatically exits Piers Morgan’s show: “The problem here, Piers, is you think that your opinion matters”

Piers Morgan laughs as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul rants and abruptly exits a virtual interview after promoting his upcoming June 28 fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Featured Video

What was Jake Paul promoting on Piers Morgan Uncensored?

Jake Paul frequently uses his experience stirring up controversy on YouTube to garner attention towards his boxing career. Viewers say his recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored is no different.

Donning a sombrero—seemingly to poke fun at his Mexican opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.—Paul throws insults at Morgan as the host questions his boxing chops despite his 11-1 record.

Advertisement

“This [expletive] is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best. You vs. going to the gym… you’re still a fat [expletive],” Paul says in a foul-mouthed tirade as Morgan brings up the age difference between him and former opponent Mike Tyson.

Morgan eggs on Paul, saying, “Peak Tyson, you wouldn’t have lasted 10 seconds.” He adds, “The only proper boxer you’ve fought was Tommy Fury, and he beat you.”

Why did he dramatically exit the interview?

Paul reaches his breaking point as Morgan calls Cesar Chavez Jr. a “proper, serious boxer” who could cause Paul’s boxing career to come “crashing down.”

Advertisement

“I think the problem here, Piers, is that you think your opinion matters,” Paul says, visibly irritated. When Morgan questions why Paul agreed to the interview, the boxer responds, “I’m just taking your audience to sell Pay-Per-Views.”

Paul leaves the virtual interview before Morgan’s response, saying, “Thank you, tune in, everybody.”

Morgan laughs hysterically, wrapping the interview with, “Cheers, Jake, really enjoyed that. And good luck to Julio. Knock him out for all of us, will you?”

In a clip of the interview posted to TikTok by the Daily Mail, viewers comment on Paul’s behavior.

Advertisement

“Jake just embarrasses himself,” one writes.

“Piers hit a nerve clearly, because we all know that Jake Paul rigs his fights, he pays the other fighter to win,” another says, pointing to previous allegations on Reddit.

“Jake only fights retired, old fighters or YouTubers. There’s a reason he won’t fight anyone that’s in their prime,” a third adds.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.