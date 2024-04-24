‘Something I wish I would’ve learned 15 years ago’: Woman reveals trick to quickly cool down your car

A TikTok creator posted a viral video sharing a trick she learned to quickly cool down your car on a hot day.

Ginger Banks (@thegingerbanks) has reached over 4.3 million views and 741,000 likes on her video by publication. She captioned the clip, “If you live somewhere hot this tip will save you.”

In her 33-second video, Banks records herself sitting inside of her car. To start, she says that because she grew up in Arizona, she wishes she had learned the tip “years ago.”

Banks says once you’re inside your vehicle, the first step is to “roll down the passenger-side window.”

Next, she says to “take the opposite door and pump it.” She demonstrates this by opening the driver-side door and swinging it back and forth as if fanning the inside of her car.

“You can literally feel all of the hot air leave your car immediately,” she says.

Banks says using this trick helps your car use less energy “for the air conditioning to cool it down.”

According to motor services company RAC, Banks’ tip is an accurate way to effectively cool down your car. Its article states, “Open both the windows on one side of the car, then ‘fan’ the interior by swinging a door on the opposite side back and forth.” The difference here compared to Banks’ tip is that she only advises opening one window on the passenger side.

The site also adds, “Leave the sunroof shut if the car is parked outside in sunlight.”

One viewer thanked Banks in the comments section of her video. “You’ve provided knowledge that will be passed down my bloodline for generations,” the comment says.

“Knowledge is power,” she responds.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another told Banks.

Another way to quickly cool your car down, according to AC/Pro, is to make sure you’re turning on your A/C correctly. The site states, “Cool down your car quickly by turning on your A/C, but not all the way.” Setting your A/C unit to the highest setting immediately “takes air from inside the car’s passenger compartment, cools it, then blows it back into the car.” Instead, the site suggests, “Start by setting it to halfway until the car’s interior begins to cool.”

AC/Pro recommends increasing your A/C to its maximum setting once the interior of your car starts to cool down. Doing this helps to “recirculate that cooler air through the A/C system,” the site states.

