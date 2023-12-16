‘I just found out about this’: Amazon customer shares how you can tip your delivery driver this holiday season—at no cost to you

Being an Amazon delivery driver isn’t easy. Drivers have to deal with heavy packages, busy routes, customers’ animals, and more, all while navigating routes that aren’t very easy to follow.

Seeing this effort, one may wish to tip their Amazon driver. According to a TikToker, now you can.

TikTok user Bella (@bellamqr) noted this in a recent slideshow with over 1.4 million views as of Saturday. Across her two images, Bella writes, “PSA if you ordered anything from Amazon recently… search ‘thank my driver.’”

“Your driver receives an extra $5 tip, at no cost to you,” she adds.

Immediately, commenters were suspicious.

“That doesnt sound like a thing amazon would do,” a user wrote. “They could just pay their delivery drivers more?”

“Amazon is literally $1 billion company absolutely not tipping. Culture is insane,” added another.

“This is awesome! but also proves that Amazon has the ability to properly pay all their workers but don’t chose to!!!” exclaimed a third.

For those who are curious if this is real, it is—or at least, it was.

Amazon occasionally runs promotions in which users can “thank” their delivery drivers. This happened last year and is happening again right now; as Bella says, one must simply search for “thank my driver” and they will be presented with the option to send their driver a thank you.

“All delivery drivers who deliver Amazon packages in the United States can be thanked,” reads Amazon’s page on the topic. “Deliveries are only eligible for a ‘thank you’ for 14 days after the delivery is made.”

As far as money is concerned, drivers did at one point get paid $5 per Thank You. However, Amazon says on its site that that portion of the deal has been concluded.

“We have received more than 2 million ‘thank yous’, concluding the promotion offering $5 per ‘thank you’ to eligible drivers. We are thankful for the enthusiastic response to the promotion,” the site now reads. “You can continue to thank your drivers and we will share your appreciation with them.”

That said, commenters under Bella’s video still appreciated the tip.

“As a driver, I really appreciate you posting this,” shared a user.

“My grandpa is a driver and actually benefits from stuff like this,” noted a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon and Bella via email.