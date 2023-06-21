‘If y’all don’t take your a** to the motherf*cking store’: Amazon worker complains about customers who order Fiji water, cat litter, other heavy packages after not being able to find packages in truck

An Amazon worker recently went viral for speaking her mind about customers who order heavy packages like Fiji water and cat litter.

The TikToker, who posts under the handle @keeping_up_with_esha, filmed herself looking for a box in the back of her overloaded truck. The clip was viewed 2.4 million times and in it, she spoke unabashedly about how ridiculous Amazon’s pace of work is and how lazy customers can be with their orders.

The driver began by letting the company know she was fed up. “I just want to let Amazon know you can count your days,” she said. “This is day motherf*cking 14. Yes, this is my 2 week’s notice.”

The Amazon worker kept talking as she wiggled between packages. “Ain’t no way in hell I gotta do the cha cha slide to get in and out of here. Why the f*ck would y’all give me this many boxes?”

“Y’all texting my phone talking about, ‘Where are you at? Why are you behind?'” she said, referring to the tracking systems in the company van that alert higher ups of every driver’s delivery progress.

“Um because I can’t find the box that I need, sirs. I can’t find the box that I need because I got 900 boxes in this motherf*cker like I’m playing motherf*cking Tetris,” the Amazon worker continued, as she shuffled through package after package.

“Half of this sh*t d*mn cat litter. Who orders cat litter? Like if you don’t take yo a** to the store. Know how heavy cat litter is? 300 lbs!” the worker said, now directing her ire towards Amazon’s customers. “Who told y’all to keep ordering all this Fiji water? If y’all don’t take your a** to get y’all some water, so you can pick that sh*t up your own motherf*cking self.”

“Got the nerve to be texting my phone,” she said, redirecting her anger back to Amazon. “Talking about some, ‘Where you at?’ Stuck in the back of the d*mn truck!!”

The Amazon worker was still searching for the package as the video ended.

Many former Amazon employees agreed that the company’s expected pace of work was unreasonable. Other viewers gained a new perspective on what delivery drivers go through on a daily basis.

“Is this what’s happening when the Amazon truck is sitting outside my house for 20 minutes? Lol,” one user asked.

“Ok, my respect for delivery drivers has increased a 1000 fold…wooow!” another said, summing up what many felt after watching the driver’s seemingly endless search for the package.

“She looked for that damn box for all 14 days,” someone joked.

“Now I see why the boxes be all dented up,” another person added.

One USPS employee agreed with the TikToker, saying, “I have this talk every day in the back of my mailtruck. I’m out here delivering furniture out of a tin can mini truck.”

“I quit after my 3rd day cause ain’t no mf way,” a former Amazon worker said about their own experience of being overwhelmed by packages they had to deliver.

“Amazon didn’t get a 2 weeks notice from me. They got I quit today notice,” another former employee added.

A third delivery driver sympathized, “I delivered 20 boxes of cat litter to a lady. I know how you feeling. Girl I feel you so much.”

One user asked a question that was on many people’s minds after seeing the clip. “Who is packing the trucks? That’s the problem right there they should be loading the boxes based on delivery sequence.”

The Daily Dot reached out to keeping_up_with_esha via TikTok comment and Amazon via email.