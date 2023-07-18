‘He was trying to make sure the packages don’t get stolen’: Amazon delivery driver places package inside of gate despite instructions to leave them outside. It backfires

An Amazon driver attempting to deliver a package watched in horror as two dogs destroyed the parcel before it could get to its owner.

User @culiacankennels uploaded the nearly 30-second video, which shows an unidentified Amazon driver attempting to drop off a package. Apparently, the homeowner instructed the driver to drop the box off outside of their gate—but the driver didn’t listen.

“When the instructions say leave the products outside of the fence,” @culiacankennels wrote via text overlay.

The driver, however, attempted to put the package inside of the gate—apparently to ensure that it didn’t get stolen. But that quickly backfired. Within seconds, two large dogs ripped the parcel from the driver’s hands and tore through it. The driver watched in awe before turning away.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @culiacankennels via TikTok comment and to Amazon by email. As of Tuesday morning, the video had over 2.4 million views, with many users criticizing @culiacankennels for their dog’s behavior.

“Train your dogs people,” one user wrote.

“Why don’t you leave your dogs in the backyard like normal people do?” another asked.

Others, meanwhile, expressed hope that the Amazon driver wouldn’t get in trouble for the incident. Some noted that he probably thought he was doing the right thing.

“Seems odd to leave those instructions,” one viewer noted. “He thought he was being considerate.”

“Poor guy. He was just trying to make sure the packages don’t get stolen,” another wrote.

“He thought he was doing you a favor,” a third person guessed.

In a series of responses, @culiacankennels defended both the courier—and the dogs. They wrote that the driver had “good intention, but bad judgment.” And for the dogs? “He was protecting our home,” they wrote.

@culiacankennels even addressed viewers who said they were concerned that leaving the package outside the gate might lead to it getting stolen: “It’s been done countless… times,” they wrote.