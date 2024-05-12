‘He definitely knew’: 7-Eleven shoppers alert worker of credit card skimmer on machine. It backfires

Cash is falling out of favor, with an increasing number of shoppers paying for most or all of their purchases by card.

According to a December 2023 survey by Forbes, “Less than 10% of Americans primarily use cash to pay for purchases,” which means that “debit cards and credit cards are the primary payment method used, with 53% of consumers using a physical or virtual debit card and 37% using a physical or virtual credit card.”

However, paying by card isn’t as risk-free as it may initially appear. Swiping a credit or debit card can leave one open to a skimming attack, where someone plants a device on a store’s credit card machine that allows them to capture all of a customer’s card information.

The rise of card skimmers

These attacks are shockingly common. According to USC Credit Union, “FICO reported a 77% increase in the number of cards impacted” by skimming attacks “in the first half of 2023, totaling 120,000 cards.”

Over the years, numerous internet users have documented their experiences dealing with credit card skimmers. Users have reported finding them at Walgreens, gas stations, Walmart, and a host of other businesses.

However, one business that comes up repeatedly in credit card skimmer stories is 7-Eleven. Card skimmers have been found at 7-Eleven locations across the country, with many users sharing their stories of discovering the devices while shopping at the store.

This does not mean that 7-Eleven employees are automatically aware of, or involved in, what is happening. Given the chain’s large number of customers and standardized credit card machines, it is understandable that a thief would target the store to implement illegal credit card skimmers.

That said, some have suspected there is more employee involvement in these schemes than the chain would care to admit. This has led some to post videos like one recently shared by TikTok user Amari Menendez (@amarimenendez).

A skimmer discovery gone awry

In her video, which currently has over 25 million views as of Sunday, Menendez and another person can be seen pulling a skimmer off of a credit card machine at 7-Eleven.

“Don’t use your cards in places like this,” she says. “They’re trying to steal your information.”

She then turns her attention to the worker, asking, “Why are you acting confused? You know it was there.”

After a bit of argument in which the employee kept demanding they give him the skimmer “to show [his] boss,” the TikToker and the other man exit the store holding the skimmer.

Typically, it is not advised to take a skimmer if you discover one. Instead, one is supposed to call the authorities, as the skimmer itself is evidence of a crime.

In the comments section, users shared Menendez’s suspicions about the employee.

“I knew his heart dropped when they started to peel it,” a user wrote.

“He definitely knew,” added another.

Others simply advised using Apple Pay, which, per Apple’s website, encrypts one’s payment information to reduce the chances of that information being stolen or used without the owner’s consent.

“This is why I Apple Pay everything,” said a commenter.

“Literally using Apple Pay everywhere from now on,” echoed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Menendez via TikTok comment and 7-Eleven via email.

