A nail technician says nail polish brand OPI gave the “middle finger” to licensed professionals after releasing an at-home gel manicure set for the average consumer.

Why are nail techs mad at OPI’s at-home gel?

In a recent blog post on OPI’s website, the brand announces the release of the GELement system. The kit includes an LED lamp, gel nail polishes, and nail prep pads.

Gel nail polish is more durable and long-lasting than regular lacquer that shoppers can find in retail stores. To get a gel manicure, many customers turn to licensed nail techs.

However, some nail techs worry that at-home professional-grade kits will take away business.

TikToker and licensed nail tech Bethany (@nailedbybethany) calls OPI a “sellout” for releasing the at-home kit.

#nailindustry #nailtech #nailartist ♬ original sound – Bethany | Nail Artist @nailedbybethany I’m so sick and tired of this shit. 15 I’ve invested into a career and I feel like it’s been whittled down to a hobby by society. It’s not ok to tell your lifelong customers “too bad so sad” and start offering products to non licensed DIYers. All I know is yall are gonna do this, you better start dropping y’all’s prices for professionals cause we will not continue to pay what we are paying just for you to give the same shit to unlicensed randos over the internet. #opi

“They’re pretty much saying [expletive] you to the licensed professionals over the last 30 years who have made them filthy rich,” she laments. “We made them what they are.”

She suggests that OPI lower its prices for professionals because it now sells to “unlicensed randos over the internet.”

Do shoppers empathize with nail techs?

Despite Bethany’s frustration, shoppers cite the rising cost of professional nail services as a reason for driving away customers.

On the subreddit r/beauty, some frequent nail shop customers say they’ve seen prices double in the last year. Nail techs claim that inflation and the threat of tariffs have impacted their business. Now, many customers do their nails at home to fit the beauty treatment into their ever-tightening budgets.

“I think you need to consider the economic state of the average American…,” a commenter writes under Bethany’s video.

“I’m a landlord. When my tenants decide to buy their own home, I blame them for ruining my career,” another says sarcastically.

“They’re selling out… by selling directly to consumers… because y’all charge $75 for a basic set of nails… ok,” a third adds.

“Thanks for letting us know! Ordering now,” one claps back.

Other licensed professionals try to ease Bethany’s worries.

“Hairstylist here, they’ve been selling at-home hair color kits since before I was born. We’re doing just fine. OPI has been selling to the consumer since 1981. It’s going to be okay…” one says.

“As a retired nail tech, this is such a non-issue,” another writes.

“People who will use those kits have always done their nails at home. People who have always gotten their nails done will continue to do so,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bethany for further comment.

