Olivia Rodrigo’s guitarist reveals she ensured there would be “accessible and free” therapy for “all of the touring personnel” on her world tour

If your boss is Olivia Rodrigo, the job comes with mental health perks. The pop star’s guitarist, Daisy Spencer, revealed that her benefits package includes free therapy, both on and off tour.

Spencer spoke about the Guts World Tour on a June 30 episode of The StageLeft Podcast. She told host Rob Russo, “Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel.”

Spencer shared that access to therapy has made a real difference for her. “Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour.”

Rodrigo fans reacting to Spencer’s interview are impressed by the singer’s commitment to social progress. They commented on Reddit that they’re grateful to share values with one of their favorite pop icons.

However, this isn’t the first time the pop star is getting attention for taking action aligned with her progressive social views—the response hasn’t always been so positive.

Touring takes a toll on mental health, but access to affordable therapy is uncommon in the industry

The physical and emotional demands of touring can lead to increased instances of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse among musicians and crews. Irregular sleep schedules and the pressure to perform can contribute to exhaustion and burnout. Musicians on the road, far from loved ones, can experience loneliness and alienation.

Spencer was stoked to take advantage of the mental health resources offered by her employer. The 31-year-old guitarist has been a touring musician since she was 17 and had never had free therapy on the job until now. “Suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that,” she said. Spencer added that Rodrigo “literally is the dreamiest boss of all time.”

Rodrigo’s efforts to offset these challenges for her crew represent a shift in perspective for employers seeking to prioritize employees’ mental health. Therapy offers a dedicated space for self-reflection and connection with an empathetic mental health professional and can help music industry pros address issues faced while on and off tour.

Reddit users are saying Rodrigo is running up on Dolly Parton in the ‘nice people league’

One Reddit user writes, “I feel like we are living in an age of amazing female-led pop music across the board these days, but Olivia still manages to stand out in terms of both her music and her values. It’s actually quite amazing to have someone whose music I can enjoy so much and whose values I know I share.”

Writes another user, “Another common Olivia win. At this point, I just have no praise left for this wonderful young woman. Everything I heard about her has been nothing short of wonderful. I’m rooting for her so so much.”

Another summarizes what we learned about Olivia well, saying, “And she’s only 22, Dolly Parton’s got some serious competition in the really nice people league.”

The Guts World Tour began in February 2024 and ran until July 1, 2025. Rodrigo and her crew performed across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America to promote the singer’s second studio album Guts. Guitarist Daisy Spencer performed alongside fellow guitarist Emily Rosenfield, bassist Moa Munoz, drummer Hayley Brownell, and keyboardist Camila Mora. Rodrigo is currently performing at festivals in Europe and North America.

