“Looks like it was deep fried”: Woman claims she has the only 24k gold Labubu in the world and is putting it through bizarre tests to “prove” it

Labubus are all the rage right now. People of every age, background, and timezone are flooding Pop Mart TikTok livestreams for the chance to grab one.

These adorable toy gremlins are selling out extremely fast after every new drop—it’s impossible to find one in stock on the official Pop Mart website.

At this point, they’ve gone from collector’s item to cultural phenomenon—maybe not a symbol of wealth exactly, but definitely of hype and exclusivity.

On TikTok, creators are racing to become the face of the sought-after brand. And one creator is literally going for gold.

The woman says she owns a full 24k golden Labubu

TikTok user @lilzbullzofficial has claimed something no one else has: that she owns the one and only 24-karat gold Labubu. Yes, real gold, melted and shaped into a Labubu.

Her first video on the matter blew up, with more than 22.1 million views on TikTok.

“I have the one and only 24 karat gold Labubu,” she says in the clip. “This is real 24 karat gold made in the form of a Labubu.”

She claims it weighs 200 grams, or roughly 7 ounces, and was custom-made.

“It cost us £20,000 to have it made,” she says, which converts to roughly $27,173.



“They melted down basically gold bars and they put it into a shaper thing that was the shape of a Labubu,” she adds.

As for why she had it made? “They’re so famous now, and it might be worth a lot more later,” she explains. “So here he is. He is the golden one, he is the chosen one, and he is 24 karat gold.”

She’s doing “tests” to prove it’s real

Since posting the video, @lilzbullzofficial has shared several follow-up clips “proving” her Labubu is authentic gold.

In one, she uses what appears to be a long electric lighter. She calls it a “gold pressure blaster,” claiming it only makes a noise when it touches gold. When she taps it to the Labubu, it makes a loud honk. “And there you have it,” she says.

In another, she touches it with a screwdriver, which allegedly makes a sound when it hits gold. This time, the toy plays the iPhone ringtone.

In a third, she promises to dunk the Labubu in Coca-Cola to test its reaction, but clearly places it behind the glass instead.

So… is it real?

Probably not. From the way she holds it—with no effort or strain—it’s unlikely the figure weighs 200 grams in solid gold. It also doesn’t look metallic; it looks fuzzy, uneven, and more like it’s been hit with a few coats of gold spray paint.

Also, those “tests” she performed are most likely satire, only meant to entertain her audience.

That said, we’ve reached out to her to ask if the golden Labubu is meant to be real, or just part of the joke.

In the comments, most users seemed to get the joke—and ran with it.

“Me lying for no reason in 4th grade,” one person wrote.

“Girl u spray painted a Labubu,” another added.

“The fact ppl can’t tell she’s joking is crazy,” someone said.

One user observed, “The Labubu looks like it was deep fried.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lilzbullzofficial via her merch website for official comment.

