Libbed Up and Libbing Out memes are rocking liberal Twitter, with each term basically meaning that they’re having a lot of election fun. The libs are hyped after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, plus looked to be ahead of Donald Trump in the state of Iowa in a surprising poll.
The Harris campaign’s ability to have fun and stoke positive feelings in supporters on top of this good omen from typically red Iowa has liberals in an optimistic fervor the day before the 2024 election.
What it means to be Libbed Up and Libbing Out
To be Libbed Up is to be in a state of excitement and optimism around the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign and its candidate, Kamala Harris, as well as her running mate and other allies. Libbing Out means expressing or indulging in these feelings by, for example, watching campaign videos or the SNL episode that aired on Nov. 2.
During and after the final weekend before Election Day, liberals have been partying on social media—Twitter in particular—as hope blooms for another Democratic term.
Harris’ SNL appearance
Harris surprised and delighted audiences with an appearance on last weekend’s episode of SNL where she spoke in a mirror with her satirical counterpart played by Maya Rudolph. The two joked back and forth with each other, exchanging puns around the candidate’s first name and poking fun at her laugh.
Tim Kaine also showed up later in the episode. Remember Tim Kaine? No? Don’t worry about it.
Poll: Harris pulls ahead in Iowa
Another reason libbed-up liberals are libbing out right now is because of a poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom in Iowa. This poll has correctly predicted many of the previous election winners in the state, which isn’t as solid red as you might think.
With just a couple of days left before the finish line, the poll showed Harris three points ahead of Donald Trump in what could become a surprise swing state. This is within the poll’s 3.4 percent margin of error, and so could easily be wrong in spite of its past record, but liberals have taken it as a promising sign for their favored candidate.
