Libbed Up and Libbing Out memes are rocking liberal Twitter, with each term basically meaning that they’re having a lot of election fun. The libs are hyped after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, plus looked to be ahead of Donald Trump in the state of Iowa in a surprising poll.

The Harris campaign’s ability to have fun and stoke positive feelings in supporters on top of this good omen from typically red Iowa has liberals in an optimistic fervor the day before the 2024 election.

What it means to be Libbed Up and Libbing Out

To be Libbed Up is to be in a state of excitement and optimism around the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign and its candidate, Kamala Harris, as well as her running mate and other allies. Libbing Out means expressing or indulging in these feelings by, for example, watching campaign videos or the SNL episode that aired on Nov. 2.

wearing my carter 100 hat and a used ralph lauren american flag sweater, i’m libbed up — the hot dam historian🌺 (@hotdamhistorian) November 4, 2024

During and after the final weekend before Election Day, liberals have been partying on social media—Twitter in particular—as hope blooms for another Democratic term.

yall if you see me libbed up on the timeline tomorrow advert your eyes a black woman may become president tomorrow it will be a big day for black women everywhere pic.twitter.com/XZM3w3FoaN — vic ⭑ (@dykesvic) November 4, 2024

Harris’ SNL appearance

Harris surprised and delighted audiences with an appearance on last weekend’s episode of SNL where she spoke in a mirror with her satirical counterpart played by Maya Rudolph. The two joked back and forth with each other, exchanging puns around the candidate’s first name and poking fun at her laugh.

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

Tim Kaine also showed up later in the episode. Remember Tim Kaine? No? Don’t worry about it.

Poll: Harris pulls ahead in Iowa

Another reason libbed-up liberals are libbing out right now is because of a poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom in Iowa. This poll has correctly predicted many of the previous election winners in the state, which isn’t as solid red as you might think.

Iowa polling is getting me libbed up fr — Space Opera (@The_Space_Opera) November 3, 2024

With just a couple of days left before the finish line, the poll showed Harris three points ahead of Donald Trump in what could become a surprise swing state. This is within the poll’s 3.4 percent margin of error, and so could easily be wrong in spite of its past record, but liberals have taken it as a promising sign for their favored candidate.

Libbed Up / Libbing Out memes:

1.

2.

love it when the timeline is libbing out together pic.twitter.com/ndJZYtMULt — tré easton (@treeaston) November 3, 2024 @keithedwards/X

3.

4.

5.

6.

pulling up ready to lib out so hard for the next 72 hours pic.twitter.com/WPMPV0zuJ8 — maybe: clare (@clur19) November 3, 2024 @kevinorr_/X

7.

8.

9.

10.

libbing out for the next few days sorry pic.twitter.com/8hq4BNDjkb — Raquel 🍏 (@raqcot) November 3, 2024 @lau_lauren_/X

11.

12.

this video increased my libbed up levels i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/rhYi2OxAwx — the hot dam historian🌺 (@hotdamhistorian) November 3, 2024 @elaifresh/X

13.

14.

I’m so libbed up right now I just liked this tweet https://t.co/RCa2xdNPym — Chiara 😌🍊🌹🇵🇸🫱🏼‍🫲🏽🇨🇺 (@chiaranomics) November 3, 2024 @lodgepolepines/X

15.

16.

I love being a libbed up democrat right now https://t.co/PuW9gf3W2Z — Jack Cocchiarella 🌴🥥 (@JDCocchiarella) November 4, 2024 @_JeremyWrites/X

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

im libbed up and ready to fall out of a coconut tree pic.twitter.com/C2mCzYW6LT — theo 🖤 (@getawaycar_tv) September 11, 2024 @Radmure/X

23.

24.

tim waltz does make me very libbed up — nodgesam (@sampriv27) November 4, 2024 @ryanlong03/X

25.

26.

you people need to embrace being libbed up idk… https://t.co/AL818NMo19 — context enjoyer (@arianadotgov) November 4, 2024 @katietalay/X

27.

