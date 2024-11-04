Advertisement
The liberals are libbed up, libbing out, and posting memes after a big weekend

“So libbed up tonight they got me watching SNL.”

Word art of the words 'Libbed Up' overlaid a background made up of tweets from this trend.

Libbed Up and Libbing Out memes are rocking liberal Twitter, with each term basically meaning that they’re having a lot of election fun. The libs are hyped after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, plus looked to be ahead of Donald Trump in the state of Iowa in a surprising poll.

The Harris campaign’s ability to have fun and stoke positive feelings in supporters on top of this good omen from typically red Iowa has liberals in an optimistic fervor the day before the 2024 election.

What it means to be Libbed Up and Libbing Out

To be Libbed Up is to be in a state of excitement and optimism around the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign and its candidate, Kamala Harris, as well as her running mate and other allies. Libbing Out means expressing or indulging in these feelings by, for example, watching campaign videos or the SNL episode that aired on Nov. 2.

During and after the final weekend before Election Day, liberals have been partying on social media—Twitter in particular—as hope blooms for another Democratic term.

Harris’ SNL appearance

Harris surprised and delighted audiences with an appearance on last weekend’s episode of SNL where she spoke in a mirror with her satirical counterpart played by Maya Rudolph. The two joked back and forth with each other, exchanging puns around the candidate’s first name and poking fun at her laugh.

Tim Kaine also showed up later in the episode. Remember Tim Kaine? No? Don’t worry about it.

Poll: Harris pulls ahead in Iowa

Another reason libbed-up liberals are libbing out right now is because of a poll conducted by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom in Iowa. This poll has correctly predicted many of the previous election winners in the state, which isn’t as solid red as you might think.

With just a couple of days left before the finish line, the poll showed Harris three points ahead of Donald Trump in what could become a surprise swing state. This is within the poll’s 3.4 percent margin of error, and so could easily be wrong in spite of its past record, but liberals have taken it as a promising sign for their favored candidate.

Libbed Up / Libbing Out memes:

1.

Tweet reading 'I am libbed up at unthinkable levels right now.'
@keithedwards/X

2.

3.

Tweet reading '-Kamala Harris -on Saturday night live -hosted by John Mulaney -with musical guest Chappell Roan -hours after a poll dropped indicating she could win Iowa Yeah I’m libbing out tonight.'
@CoachLewGrizz/X

4.

5.

2024 election tweet with a clip of Winnie the Pooh's soul leaving his body.
@kevinorr_/X

6.

7.

Tweet reading 'sorry but im going to be one of the most libbed up people alive for the next 3-4 days.'
@hun____ter/X

8.

9.

Tweet reading 'libbing out so hard that im fantasizing about a blue texas.'
@lau_lauren_/X

10.

11.

Quote tweet reading 'I’m so fucking libbed up right now I’m reading long threads psychoanalyzing why the dang Cheeto man is so orange.'
@elaifresh/X

12.

13.

In Body Image
@lodgepolepines/X

14.

15.

Libbed Up Libbing Out meme with a Will Smith shaking his head gif.
@_JeremyWrites/X

16.

17.

Libbed Up Libbing Out meme with a clip of Margot Robbie.
@skg_18/X

18.

19.

Tweet reading 'had some kid tell me i “libbed up” for being outspoken about wanting basic human rights in 2024 hahah. the fact that having empathy gets looked as radicalized liberal behavior is the most insanely cornball mindset ever.'
@efarrell_/X

20.

21.

Tweet reading 'so libbed up tonight they got me watching SNL.'
@Radmure/X

22.

23.

2024 election tweet with an image of a puppy being injected with liberal things.
@ryanlong03/X

24.

25.

2024 election tweet with a screenshot of a text showing how the phone is recommending the eagle emoji.
@katietalay/X

26.

27.

2024 election tweet with an Arrested Development gif.
@galbamd/X
