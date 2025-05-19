“You can call me MrLean now”: He said he wouldn’t, but MrBeast finally delivered the Hood MrBeast meme fans begged for

After weeks of fan requests, YouTube megastar MrBeast gave in and recreated the viral “Hood MrBeast” meme.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson uploaded an edit of himself decked out in streetwear, flashing wads of cash, exactly like the viral meme that has been circulating on TikTok. Interestingly, he opened the video by saying, “I’m not doing the hood MrBeast trend, stop asking,” before cutting to a dramatic reveal of himself fully in character.

Shortly after, he posted a series of stylized images in the same Hood MrBeast meme theme to Instagram. In his caption, he added, “You guys can stop asking me to recreate the meme now 😭” The post quickly racked up likes and shares, adding even more fuel to the already viral trend. Fans of the content creator had clearly been waiting for this moment, and MrBeast knew exactly how to deliver.

Before going full “Hood MrBeast,” the YouTuber dropped subtle hints that he was aware of the trend. In a prior post, MrBeast tagged fellow content creator IShowSpeed in a meme-style image where their faces were swapped. While the image was bizarre, the real twist came from IShowSpeed’s confusion. He even commented on the unexpected tag during a stream, which led fans to believe MrBeast had something bigger planned.

Because of these breadcrumbs, some fans suspected the meme recreation was inevitable. His recent post confirmed their suspicions.

The internet reacts to Hood MrBeast

As expected, the internet blew up with commentary after MrBeast finally embraced the meme. His Instagram post has over 6 million likes and 75.8K comments. On TikTok, fans flooded the comment section with laughter and celebration. One user wrote, “HE ACTUALLY DID IT AHHHHHH 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻” Another TikToker said, “idk what i was expecting but it wasn’t this LMAO”

Other people who commented on the video talked about how they always knew that MrBeast was attractive, and this clinched it for them.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, however, folks were less impressed by MrBeast’s Mr Lean Meme look and weren’t afraid to share their opinions about his take on the meme.

“They cloned that mf thank God 🙏somebody had to stop him from turning the world into a squid game,” wrote @2lakil.

damnn mrbeast switching up the style again always keeping it fresh lol

cant tell if this is him or a whole new vibe idk man — アメン (@ssinr_) May 18, 2025

Another person unimpressed by MrBeast’s meme look tweeted, “Why does it look like he has to practice smiling.”

Many people online also compared his Hood MrBeast look to Tony Stark or Doctor Strange from the Marvel movies.

and then coming out looking like Dr. Strange pic.twitter.com/hJyQG0xKc5 — Andrew Heng (@0Yqxing) May 18, 2025

