‘Balz to the Walz’: It’s Tim Walz meme time

Tim Walz meme fervor followed the announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen the Minnesota governor as her 2024 running mate. She had narrowed the shortlist to Walz and Josh Shapiro over the weekend as the political left held their breath over whether she would pick the Pennsylvania governor or choose the more progressive option.

Walz fans began celebrating with memes early on August 6, with many featuring photos of the governor doing something adorable like holding a sleepy piglet, and others making jokes about his name. The vibes are healthier than they’ve been for a long time.

Who is Governor Tim Walz?

The Minnesota governor was first a teacher for over 20 years before he entered politics and is passionate about educational funding and treating educators right, earning him the support of the National Education Association. He was formerly a strong proponent of gun rights but condemned the NRA after the 2018 Parkland High School shooting and followed this up by passing firearm regulations.

Walz is also an avid supporter of unions, LGBTQ+ rights, and bodily autonomy, with a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood. He legalized cannabis in the state of Minnesota in 2023.

What are the memes about?

Progressives were backing Walz over Shapiro due to his record and some rather iffy tidbits in the Pennsylvania governor’s past. Memes about these emotions have become a whole subsection of the topic.

Other jokes focus on how jolly and likable Walz seems, with his folksy nature and Midwest state fair vibe (in a good way). Plenty of internet users have also noted how his name sounds like the word “walls” and rhymes with “balls.”

Nancy Pelosi’s contribution to the Tim Walz meme craze

A good number of Tim Walz memes involve former House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly backed the Minnesotan’s potential as a running mate for Harris. This combined with the news that she was one of the high-profile Democrats who sat down with President Joe Biden to urge him to drop out of the 2024 race has resulted in people giving her some of the credit for the Dems’ recent successes.

Pelosi hasn’t been this popular in a hot minute.

Me if I ever see Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/tPMikXejlS — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) August 6, 2024

Nancy Pelosi single handedly conducting the 2024 Democratic ticket as a bit to promote her new book, the Art of Power. pic.twitter.com/BDQslj9tkU — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) August 6, 2024

Nancy Pelosi right now pic.twitter.com/XRwQd2E6UA — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) August 6, 2024

Nancy Pelosi after she saves democracy twice in 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/NBbvIokzkK — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 6, 2024

More Tim Walz memes

Tim Walz is who JD Vance wants you to think JD Vance is.



pic.twitter.com/KOJ3mrDZm2 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2024

Welp, I just fell in love with Tim Walz.pic.twitter.com/oxs2iMYRyA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 6, 2024

Trump: “Tim Walz will unleash hell on Earth!"



Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/qWitRDKKmx — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 6, 2024 @vinn_ayy/X

Tim Walz created a national Beyoncé Day in Minnesota by the way. He really gets it pic.twitter.com/sF14fCp5b3 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 6, 2024

Here are some pics of Tim Walz properly using a couch. pic.twitter.com/Xkeuwab2Qa — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) August 6, 2024

