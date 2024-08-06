‘Balz to the Walz’: It’s Tim Walz meme time

Tim Walz with pig(l), Tweet about smart decisions(r)

Tim Walz meme fervor followed the announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen the Minnesota governor as her 2024 running mate. She had narrowed the shortlist to Walz and Josh Shapiro over the weekend as the political left held their breath over whether she would pick the Pennsylvania governor or choose the more progressive option.

Tim Walz meme with a screenshot of a Trump email about him in someone's inbox.
@ashleyfeinberg/X

Walz fans began celebrating with memes early on August 6, with many featuring photos of the governor doing something adorable like holding a sleepy piglet, and others making jokes about his name. The vibes are healthier than they’ve been for a long time.

Quote tweet of a Tim Walz VP announcement reading 'wow I can't believe we're getting a Fun Ticket. a good vibes ticket. like being at a wedding when the aunts start to dance.'
@ashleyfeinberg/X

Who is Governor Tim Walz?

The Minnesota governor was first a teacher for over 20 years before he entered politics and is passionate about educational funding and treating educators right, earning him the support of the National Education Association. He was formerly a strong proponent of gun rights but condemned the NRA after the 2018 Parkland High School shooting and followed this up by passing firearm regulations.

Tweet reading 'My favorite factoid about Tim Walz is that during his career as a high school teacher, in the same year, he coached the football team to a state title AND served as the faculty advisor for the school's first gay-straight alliance (GSA) club.'
@cmclymer/X

Walz is also an avid supporter of unions, LGBTQ+ rights, and bodily autonomy, with a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood. He legalized cannabis in the state of Minnesota in 2023.

What are the memes about?

Progressives were backing Walz over Shapiro due to his record and some rather iffy tidbits in the Pennsylvania governor’s past. Memes about these emotions have become a whole subsection of the topic.

Tweet reading 'genuinely disorienting how the democratic party keeps making smart decisions.'
@cmclymer/X
Tim Walz meme mixed with the Simpsons Democrats meme altered to read 'We love life and ourselves' and 'we can govern.'
@EmmaYourFriend/X
Tweet reading 'Kamala actually picked Tim Walz. I genuinely can’t wrap my head around Dems doing something politically solid. Baffling development.'
@EmmaYourFriend/X
Tweet reading 'Dems in…array?'
@EmmaYourFriend/X

Other jokes focus on how jolly and likable Walz seems, with his folksy nature and Midwest state fair vibe (in a good way). Plenty of internet users have also noted how his name sounds like the word “walls” and rhymes with “balls.”

Tim Walz meme with the piglet photo labeling Walz as 'Tim Walz VP PICK' and the piglet as 'me.'
@MoiraDonegan/X
Tim Walz meme with a scene from Veep.
@MoiraDonegan/X
Tim Walz meme with a photo of him smiling with a piglet in his arms.
@MoiraDonegan/X
Tim Walz meme with Bart Simpson writing 'Don't make a Balz to the Walz joke' on the chalkboard.
@MoiraDonegan/X

Nancy Pelosi’s contribution to the Tim Walz meme craze

A good number of Tim Walz memes involve former House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly backed the Minnesotan’s potential as a running mate for Harris. This combined with the news that she was one of the high-profile Democrats who sat down with President Joe Biden to urge him to drop out of the 2024 race has resulted in people giving her some of the credit for the Dems’ recent successes.

Pelosi hasn’t been this popular in a hot minute.

Tim Walz Nancy Pelosi meme with Squidward in Kingdom Hearts robes.
@jpbrammer/X
Tweet reading 'somewhere nancy pelosi just nodded once and went about her morning.'
@jpbrammer/X
@jpbrammer/X

More Tim Walz memes

Tweet reading 'I am overjoyed. I have been a longtime supporter of Tim Walz ever since I learned about him like last week.'
@vinn_ayy/X
Tweet reading 'average jd vance headline: TRUMP VP PICK ONCE DEFECATED ON HIMSELF DURING OHIO STATE LECTURE average tim walz headline: JOLLY MAN PICTURED FEEDING WOUNDED BUNNY TURNS OUT TO BE MINNESOTA GOVERNOR average rfk jr headline: BLOOD SACRIFICE? RFK FOUND NAKED DURING BIZARRE RITUAL.'
@vinn_ayy/X
@vinn_ayy/X

