2024 election memes are ramping up across social media as we enter the final week of the presidential election. With election day on Nov. 5 looming on the horizon, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump are neck and neck in most national polls.
The closeness of the race and all that is at stake has left the American public stressed to the max, and the 2024 election memes are showing it.
What are the 2024 election memes about?
The most common theme in 2024 is exhaustion. This will be at least the third “most important election of our lifetimes” in a row, and the pressure is getting to many of us.
Other memes compare the two candidates, with many feeling that they have little in common. For example, Harris’ proposed housing policy involves building three million new homes, while Trump’s is the opposite, promising to instead deport tens of millions of people who live in homes.
In that same vein, there are a lot of people baffled by the fact that there are still undecided voters out there.
If Kamala wins
One new breakout meme that follows a specific pattern is the “if Kamala wins” gag in which social media users are offering increasingly absurd prizes to followers if the Democratic president takes the White House this time.
If you see a lot of genitals on your timeline in the upcoming weeks, that’s probably why.
Your 2024 election memes
