Memes

The 25 best 2024 election memes…so far

“The human body was not built to withstand 3 Trump election cycles.”

Meme with screenshot from Interstellar with text that says '1 hour here is 7 years on Earth' with caption above that says 'last week of the election'

2024 election memes are ramping up across social media as we enter the final week of the presidential election. With election day on Nov. 5 looming on the horizon, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump are neck and neck in most national polls.

The closeness of the race and all that is at stake has left the American public stressed to the max, and the 2024 election memes are showing it.

What are the 2024 election memes about?

The most common theme in 2024 is exhaustion. This will be at least the third “most important election of our lifetimes” in a row, and the pressure is getting to many of us.

Other memes compare the two candidates, with many feeling that they have little in common. For example, Harris’ proposed housing policy involves building three million new homes, while Trump’s is the opposite, promising to instead deport tens of millions of people who live in homes.

In that same vein, there are a lot of people baffled by the fact that there are still undecided voters out there.

If Kamala wins

One new breakout meme that follows a specific pattern is the “if Kamala wins” gag in which social media users are offering increasingly absurd prizes to followers if the Democratic president takes the White House this time.

If you see a lot of genitals on your timeline in the upcoming weeks, that’s probably why.

Your 2024 election memes

1.

2024 election meme with an election fundraiser text.
@Alicia_Smith19/X
2.

2024 election meme with the photo of the line of white men in stadium seats.
@Alicia_Smith19/X

3.

4.

2024 election meme with an image of Donald Duck about to drink rubber cement.
@NeilNevins/X

5.

Tweet reading 'the human body was not built to withstand 3 Trump election cycles.'
@NeilNevins/X
6.

2024 election meme with Liz Lemon from 30 Rock
@sheevasmells/X.com

7.

@sheevasmells/X.com
8.

Tweet reading 'they should invent an election that’s not the most important of our lifetime.'
@youwouldntpost/X

9.

2024 election meme with a film screenshot saying '1 hour here is 7 years on Earth.'
@youwouldntpost/X
10.

11.

12.

2024 election meme about Republican vs. Democratic housing policy.
@LVTYIMBY/X

13.

2024 election meme showing red states in the southeast represented with crying Wojaks and Georgia with a Pepe.
@LVTYIMBY/X
14.

Tweet reading “'They’re taking our jobs and bringing drugs into our country' well that’s convenient because I love drugs and I hate my job.'
@idonotbleed/X

15.

2024 election meme showing the 'Virgin Civil Debate' vs. the 'Chad-Hominem Shitfest.'
@idonotbleed/X
16.

17.

Tweet reading 'HARRIS: Let’s build 3 million new homes TRUMP: Let’s do a national day of violence POLLS: Statistically tied'
@mrbenwexler/X
18.

19.

20.

21.

Tweet reading 'I googled my symptoms and it turns out I just need this election to be over.'
@ThatChristinaG/X
22.

@ThatChristinaG/X

23.

2024 election meme comparing themselves to their parents in their 30s.
@ProjectLincoln/X
24.

@ProjectLincoln/X

25.

Tweet reading 'One day, the sun will glow red and swallow the world whole. Dry sea floors strewn with the mummified shells of benthic worms will turn to salt glass in the kiln of the former sky. Only when the earth shines like a black carbon bead, will the 2016 election be over.'
@NORMALHOROSCOPE/X
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

