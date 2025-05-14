The ‘F students are inventors’ meme is a prank-filled dunk on business bros

A TikTok business influencer reversed expectations on the fates of F students by calling them creative inventors in a viral video.

The post triggered a rush to repost school prank and delinquency videos, plus a resurgence in “hustle culture” mockery from other users. Influencers like this have flooded platforms like TikTok in recent years, and it’s getting beyond old.

What is the ‘F students are inventors’ video?

The meme’d quote comes from a video by Ben Azoulay (@kingazoulay) posted on April 15, 2025. It outperformed many of his others, gaining over 3.1 million views in a little under a month. In the video, Azoulay reverses the expected trajectories of students based on grades, saying the A students will be “perfect employees” and placing the failing ones at the top.

“If you’re a young boy and you’re in a situation where you’re an F student, let me tell you something—you got a bright future, buddy,” he says.

“The F students are inventors. They’re so f*cking creative that they couldn’t sit in class because whatever people were trying to put in their head, they knew it was f*cking bullsh*t.”

Azoulay looks to be running the usual male “mentor” hustle. He claims to be able to give advice in the realms of business, sales, “mindset,” and fitness, and his account directs users to his website where you can sign up for a “call.”

This shtick has been plaguing TikTok and Instagram for years now, clogging up the FYP with cigar smoke, sports jackets, and bulging veins. The memes are reminiscent of the “I bought a property in Egypt” gag from late December 2024.

Funny video reposts + Azoulay video sound = meme

There are, of course, many reasons a kid might get an F in any class. The meme videos TikTok users have been pumping out using the sound from Azoulay’s video highlight this truth with hilarious results.

These posts typically show some kind of chaos or property destruction happening in school, resulting from, let’s say, poor decision-making skills. Others show pranks or absurd inventions like the laptop skateboard.

User @zumzyx posted a compilation of these videos to Azoulay’s words on May 12 and gained over 215,000 views. Get ready for busted laptops, flooding toilets, and the robot who’s straight up jorking it.

The “F students are inventors” memes seem to suggest that not all students who might get a failing grade will go on to do great things. They may destroy more than they create. Either way, it’s a great excuse to repost funny videos while mocking the alpha male hustle culture dudes.

The hashtag #fstudent now hosts 4,467 videos.

