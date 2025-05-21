Everyone is obsessed with the “Blue Shirt Dance Guy” and doing “The Whisk”

The blue shirt guy dance caused a viral ballroom dance craze on TikTok. It captivated creators and dancers around the world as they tried to copy the moves.

TikTok trends have launched everything from sea shanties to cottagecore into the mainstream. Now, ballroom dance is taking its turn, thanks to a captivating clip of a male dancer in a blue shirt “whisking” to a hypnotic beat. TikTok is embracing the Latin-inspired movement in this new trend.

The original trending video is set to the slowed-down rhythm of Scottish DJ Sam Gellaitry’s track “Assumptions.” Professional dancers and influencers alike have been trying to master the fluid steps and hip rotations that define the dance.

Who is the Blue Shirt Dance Guy?

The dancer behind the viral moves is Ruslan Aidaev. He is a Russian ballroom instructor known for his precise technique and magnetic presence. The routine was originally filmed in April 2021 during a special samba class at the Latin World Camp. The camp was hosted by his company, Starlight DC. In the video, Aidaev faced away from the camera as he instructed the samba class.

Although it was filmed years ago, the footage didn’t take off until TikToker @boomguard_ reposted it, alongside other dance clips in a compilation video in April 2025. They added Gellaitry’s “Assumptions” as the new soundtrack to the video. That video has been viewed over 12.5 million times and has over 952.6K comments.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time someone shared Aidaev’s dance online. Back in 2022, TikToker @simbi33 uploaded the same moment but paired it with Gael Stone’s “Left & Right.” That version went relatively unnoticed until the 2025 remix turned it into a full-blown trend.

Aidaev didn’t immediately realize he had gone viral. However, by mid-May, he celebrated the moment with a post about the routine on his Instagram, calling attention to the now-iconic samba whisk.

As of May 20, 2025, Aidaev and content creator @manlikeisaac posted a teaser video about a “new YouTube video coming out soon.” In the video, Aidaev recreated his iconic dance as if being spotted in the wild by someone he didn’t know. Text overlay on the video says, “No way I found him irl.”

From ‘Blue Shirt Guy’ to ‘The Whisk’

As more creators joined in, the routine evolved into what’s now dubbed “The Whisk.” This refers to the motion of the ballroom movements at the heart of Aidaev’s dance. It wasn’t long before big names in the dance community jumped on the trend. Stars like Derek Hough, Sasha Farber, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy showcased their interpretations of the whisk dance move on their TikTok accounts.

Meanwhile, ballroom icon Shirley Ballas offered a simplified beginner’s guide to mastering the whisk without the footwork fumbles.

The Blue Shirt Guy dance didn’t just inspire choreography, but also transformed into a highly shareable meme format. TikTok users began overlaying the dance with funny captions or splicing it with unrelated clips for comedic effect. Others dress up in slacks and a blue button-up shirt to mimic Aidaev’s now-iconic look.

