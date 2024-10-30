‘I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh’—Logan Paul’s Lunchly catchphrase takes off on TikTok

The I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh meme came from an ad spot by Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI to promote their Lunchly product in mid-September 2024 in which Logan Paul dipped his nachos into cheese and stated, “I like my cheese drippy, bruh,” in a direct comparison with their competitor, Lunchables.

The catchphrase has been used by folks across social media platforms as an exploitable video meme, with some creators replacing Logan Paul with animated characters or posting videos of themselves saying the line.

Meme basics

Meme/trend creator : @babysabuk/TikTok

: @babysabuk/TikTok Meme type: Catchphrase, exploitable, video meme

Catchphrase, exploitable, video meme First appearance: September 28th, 2024

September 28th, 2024 Origin source: TikTok

TikTok Used to convey: Catchphrase, no real meaning

Catchphrase, no real meaning Peak popularity : October 15th, 2024

: October 15th, 2024 Meme variations: Multilingual translations, AI images replacing Logan Paul, over-the-top acting

What does ‘I Like My Cheese Drippy Bruh’ mean?

I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh is a meme phrase borne of the Lunchly product launch, a project by Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI meant to be a direct competitor of the decades-long lunchbox classic, Lunchables. As part of the launch, the three social media influencers recorded a video comparing the two products.

Logan Paul dipped crackers into each of the cheese products in the nacho containers and showed how liquid the Lunchly cheese was, telling the camera, “I like my cheese drippy, bruh.”

What is the ‘I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh’ meme?

The I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh meme came from the Lunchly video circulating across multiple social media platforms but didn’t reach meme status until a Sept. 28, 2024 video edit was posted by @babysabuk on TikTok. Since then, TikTokers and folks on other social media sites have posted variations on the original video using Paul’s newest catchphrase, from posting their own new videos to editing a variety of characters over the influencer in the original video.

Origin and spread

In @babysabuk’s video on September 28th, 2024, they edited the video to repeat Logan Paul saying, “I like my cheese drippy, bruh,” speeding up faster and faster each time and ending with the popular “get out” meme sound. The video has been viewed over 21.2 million times and shared over 202.5K times since being posted.

In the nearly month since the first video was posted, the meme has continued to spread as people post their recordings saying the catchphrase, edits, or reposting viral popular edits of the video.

Cultural context

While the I Like My Cheese Drippy, Bruh meme trend is entertaining and silly fun, Lunchly itself has received some backlash on social media from claims of multiple content creators that the fresh cheese in their product is moldy. This is especially important, as the brand is being marketed towards children and claims to offer healthier options than its competitors such as Lunchables.

Although there have been claims of the FDA recalling Lunchly from grocery stores, Logan Paul released a statement that they are untrue and that the brand is still available for purchase. Additionally, Lunchly released a statement to the Daily Mail regarding the mold allegations saying, “All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility.”

Meme examples

