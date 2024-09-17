Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI launch Lunchables competitor ‘Lunchly’

Finally, a way for MrBeast to make money!

For too long, Lunchables has been sitting cozy on its thrown for far too long, unchallenged, staring smugly down on us peasants who have no other source for tiny meats, crackers, and sometimes a Capri Sun all in one tidy package.

And we’ve let this monopolization happen with our complacency. “Is there no one bold enough to challenge me?!” bellowed Lunchables, and we meekly bowed our heads, squirting a little sauce packet on our li’l round pizza “crusts.”

Well, the party’s over, Lunchables. Introducing Lunchly, your destroyer.

Lunchly makes its debut

But what is Lunchly? And who is behind it? Lunchables are a trusted, familiar brand. How can we possibly trust these new purveyors of puny phoods? Eat easy, tiny food fans.

Lunchly comes from the culinary minds of…(squints) Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI. Yes, you read that right. (I guess it was in the heading, too, so the surprise was likely somewhat dulled.)

According to the product’s official site, “LUNCHLY is changing the grab-and-go game with an innovative approach that prioritizes quality ingredients and delicious flavors. We’re here to fuel your fun from the lunchroom to the breakroom by packing every LUNCHLY box with a PRIME Hydration and a Feastables Bar. Driven by our commitment to great quality and taste, we’re confident there’s no better value on the market. Remember, leave no crumbs =).”

Is Lunchly really more healthy than Lunchables?

Lunchly’s hook also appears to seemingly provide a healthier alternative to Lunchables.

Yesterday, Logan Paul shared a health information comparison between the Lunchly pizza and that of Lunchables. Across the board, Lunchly allegedly features more protein, fewer calories, less sugar, and more electrolytes—at least according to their marketing materials:

However—and this may shock you—it appears to not exactly be an all-natural organic product.

MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul are releasing 'Lunchly,' a Lunchables competitor. I checked the ingredients in their products, and it's filled with GMO garbage and seed oils.



These sellout wannabes want to make you sick, unhealthy and obese!



Avoid @MrBeast, @KSI, and @LoganPaul's… pic.twitter.com/86vZelzxna — FreemanAurelius 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇲 (@FreemanAurelius) September 16, 2024

Lunchly left, Lunchable right. Lunchly is a serious downgrade. Ingredients wise too. Plus you cannot top perfection. Oscar Meyer has mastered the highly processed cold pizza in plastic packaging game. pic.twitter.com/cOAfST4626 — Magagru (@Maagagru) September 16, 2024

The jury’s out on whether or not Lunchly will be an actual challenge to Lunchables, but never underestimate the power of bafflingly popular influencers.

Social media reacts to Lunchly launch

So, what’s the internet think of this? Let’s find out!

@LoganPaul, @KSI, and @MrBeast just dropped their own lunchable called Lunchly with has prime and feastables in it. Interesting concept and definitely something I see beating lunchables in the next year pic.twitter.com/rGohZVrBor — Trolley (@Trolleyzz) September 16, 2024

me two seconds after opening a package of lunchly: https://t.co/Pcvj8CYKbE pic.twitter.com/lODHPwc1pW — Jupe #FreeSilento (@JupiterNoose) September 17, 2024

Every middle school lunch is about to look like this. @Lunchly pic.twitter.com/LOf8vgNalA — Miles (@mileslangme) September 16, 2024

So @LoganPaul, @KSI and @MrBeast just launched this…



I'd only feed this to my kids if id purposefully want to give them cancer….



Am I the only one?🤔



What am I missing here…#lunchly pic.twitter.com/Gi0doiMdNO — Kai Lode (@kailodee) September 16, 2024

little timmy taking a bite of his Lunchly on the first day of school https://t.co/hDFSVZKot2 pic.twitter.com/Q5uzWq5LQa — Jolt (@JoltWasGone) September 16, 2024

🚨⚡️ Youtubers DanTDM and iBallisticSquid have called against Lunchly! pic.twitter.com/bFnrGMBMib — Electroid ⚡️ (@ItsElectroid) September 16, 2024

How much y'all wanna bet every time Mr Beast promotes Lunchly in his videos he's gonna try shit on Lunchables like his weird obsession with Hershey's whenever he promotes Feastables — Renegade (@renegaderelic0) September 16, 2024

https://twitter.com/AutumnLeaves64/status/1835818376871952706

Then there’s this…

Wow this sure is a wacky policy under your privacy policy that states you lose your rights to a class-action lawsuit if you eat this product https://t.co/JypxMC2cJE https://t.co/PrOBy32JEQ pic.twitter.com/LbAzuQp3ge — Khôi🍸🌃 (@NajaCrew) September 17, 2024

Not again! Okay, okay, so there’s a bit of skepticism out there. Either way, we’ll find out by testing it on our most valuable resource: schoolchildren!

