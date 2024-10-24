The Thank You Beyonce meme is a viral catchphrase based on a web of conspiracy theories claiming that Beyoncé has so much power in the industry that other artists fear her and offer her thanks as appeasement.

These conspiracy theories began trending and spiraled primarily on TikTok.

What is the Thank You Beyonce meme?

This meme is employed when someone has accomplished anything or might be in a position to thank outside influences. Originally, it started with TikTok videos showing people thanking the singer profusely after getting a compliment or finishing a school presentation.

The joke can show up in simple text posts and has even been spotted in the credits at the end of real classroom slideshows. The idea is to give reverence to Beyonce in all things and to poke fun at the people who truly believe in the conspiracy theories.

Where did the Thank You Beyonce conspiracy theory come from?

The theories from which the Thank You Beyonce meme emerged have been developing for several years and touch on many subjects. The singer famously referenced one part of them in her song “Formation,” starting the refrain with, “Y’all haters corny with that Illuminati mess.”

Yes, people have claimed that she’s in the Illuminati and also that she’s Italian, for some reason. In 2024, the mess escalated with the arrest of P. Diddy as those already immersed in the theories immediately assumed that she must be involved in his crimes.

A large part of what the theorists claim is evidence of her massive power is the fact that many artists thank her in their award acceptance speeches. This is likely because her longevity in the music industry is an inspiration, or she may indeed be helping other artists network and grow.

What is the ‘Beyonce kidnapped me‘ meme?

Another meme related to the conspiracy theories began in Sept. 2024 when news broke of the arrest of music mogul Sean “P Diddy” Combs on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. On Sept. 20, Twitter user @crulsmmr (who has since deleted their account) posted a Photoshopped image of a Sia tweet with the first letter of each word circled to spell out “Beyonce kidnapped me.”

“Baby, everything your own nice cat eats,” it reads. “Kangaroo is dead, nowhere and purple penguins every day. My egg.”

The tweet was meant to be a joke referencing the conspiracy, but predictably, people took it seriously. The same thing may have happened when JoJo Siwa referenced the meme in her acceptance speech at the Oct. 2024 Industry Dance Awards.

The Thank You Beyonce meme and conspiracy

As people caught wind of the conspiracy theories, TikTok user @igotstinkyfeet posted a video on Oct. 4, 2024, showing him thanking Beyonce in absurd situations. It went viral with over 9.7 million views, and the specific meme was born.

Similar videos soon emerged on the video social media platform, followed by a spread to Twitter, where corporations like European airline Ryanair started to ruin it by joining in. They thanked Beyonce on Oct. 8 after a customer complimented them for providing them with two windows.

More meme examples

