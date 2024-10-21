Lunchly, the latest product from YouTubers Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI, faced criticism since its debut last month, dubbed a cheap cash-in targeted at kids that isn’t actually a “better-for-you” alternative to Lunchables.

Now, early reviews are finding a bigger problem: mold.

The lunch kit, which combines KSI and Paul’s drink Prime and MrBeast’s chocolate bar line Feastables, throws in turkey and cheese with crackers, nacho with salsa and cheese, or pizza with every box.

The pizza kit includes “low-moisture part-skim mozzarella,” according to the copy on the product’s website, where it is advertised as “real cheese.”

According to one cooking YouTuber, the cheese is real enough to have started sprouting mold.

Do Lunchly’s have mold in them?

In a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly uploaded by Rosanna Pansino over the weekend, the cheese in the Lunchly pizza meal box turned blue with mold.

According to Pansino, she filmed the video on Oct. 16. The use-by date on the box was Dec. 8.

“These are supposed to be good for like another two months,” Pansino commented.

“This is not safe! Especially for kids who are so young, they may not know what mold looks like, so they might just eat it,” she added.

“I saw a picture circulating about mold but I didn’t know if it was fake … I had just heard about it, but this is real you guys,” Pansino said while scooping the moldy cheese out of the container.

Lunchly didn’t immediately respond to questions about the review.

There are no preservatives listed in the ingredients for the cheese, but the pizza sauce it comes with contains sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate.

Pansino pointed to other videos of moldy Lunchly cheese. One posted on Oct. 8 by @rapidriver14 shows another pizza box with a use-by date of Dec. 8.

“I’m not eating this,” they said. “Mr. Beast, what did you do?”

“Well at least u know its real cheese,” commented one person.

Pansino also showed a couple of clips from videos posted on Oct. 11 of people finding mold in their Lunchlys.

“Oh my God, that’s actually disgusting,” one person said in one video as his friend showed him the moldy box.

At the end of the video, Pansino opened another Lunchly pizza box that also had a Dec. 8 expiration date. This time the cheese seemed fine. Taking a look at the two boxes side by side, Pansino said the adhesive sealant on the box with the moldy cheese wasn’t there.

“You can see that the one that’s not moldy, the adhesive is there,” Pansino pointed out.

Online some people pushed back on the idea that the mold was a problem.

“Cheese IS mold idiot,” posted @avsterbone before getting Community Noted with an explanation moldy cheeses have mold in the ridge but not actually inside it.

“Ro…….. Blue cheese is literally mouldy,” added @jboy99123.

“This is MOZZARELLA,” Pansino shot back.

