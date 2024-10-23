What is the ‘Still Water’ meme and why is it trending on TikTok?

The Still Water meme is an ironic TikTok trend that uses the text “still water” as a caption on a benign amount of water to pretend it is scary or harmful. It is a reference to the Urban Exploration (the amateur exploration of man-made structures, mostly abandoned ruins) TikTok trend of videos that explain the very real dangers of “still” or “stagnant” water, often in a dramatic or revealing way.

What is the Still Water meme?

In these TikToks, the user plays out the discovery of “still” or “stagnant” water, (labeling it as such) and is shocked, scared, or does not react at all. The “still water” depicted in the videos is often water that is commonplace or household (or can be something gross, like toilet water).

In doing this, the user is satirizing TikTok brainrot—slang for the decline of intellect by way of excessive digital media—culture (also shown through the synthesized, dopey “amoeba brainrot track” used on nearly 90% of these TikToks) but more specifically, a series of urban exploration TikToks proselytizing the dangers of finding still or stagnant water in abandoned places.

It all began with a trend of Urban Exploration TikToks showcasing the dangers of “still water,” water that has been sitting unattended for a long time (and found in many pools, basements, and other hidden, man-made areas).

Because this water stagnates for so long, it is highly bacterial and dangerous to swim in or drink. These videos are decidedly unironic, and often incredibly dramatic—revealing the “still water” to the viewer in a terrifying or concerning way.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme Type: brainrot, ironic, sigma Male

brainrot, ironic, sigma Male First Appearance: August 2024

August 2024 Origin Source: TikTok

TikTok Used to Convey: irony, mockery

irony, mockery Peak Popularity: October 12th, 2024

Origin and spread

While Urban Exploration TikTok videos discussing “still water” unironically cropped up in July and August of 2024, the origin of the original parody TikTok is unknown. According to Know Your Meme, one of the early, widely-shared parodies of the UrbanX “still water” topic was made on August 17th, when TikToker @indians.tenesse posted a video throwing something into a sauce packet; a play on the style of “still water” Urban Exploration videos from earlier that year.

That account and video have since been deleted, but other noteworthy early parodies occurred on September 22nd and October 1st, by TikTokers @happy_pills1234 and @gdig728, respectively.

Since August, TikTok has been ablaze with parody “still water” content, even going so far as having some urban explorers appreciating the ironic trend, and integrating it into their original UrbanX content.

Cultural context

Memes and catchphrases surrounding “still water” are often paired with other brainrot, Sigma male-originated phrases like adrenaline, Balkan Rage, Hawk Tuah, adrenaline, Jonkler, and more. Most of the time, these parody TikToks are a chaotic mash-up of words, signifying the absurdity of these phrases and underlining how they are eroding internet culture and, of course, our intelligence.

