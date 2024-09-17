Memes

Hierarchy of Needs pyramids, but make them funny

We all have needs.

Maslow's hierarchy of needs

Hierarchy of Needs pyramid memes are humorous takes on Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a psychological theory of the needs people are presented with throughout human development. The pyramid starts with base needs and builds on them from there. The internet parodied Maslow’s theory, using memes to customize the pyramid to joke about the “needs” we each have as individuals.

What is Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs?

maslow's hierarchy of needs
Abraham Maslow believed that human needs had a hierarchy. Survival needs were the base needs, while “loftier” goals were closer to the top. The idea is that survival needs must be satisfied as a prerequisite to pursuing the higher needs on the pyramid.

In Maslow’s theory, the hierarchy of needs pyramid’s base is physiological needs (food, shelter, clothing, etc.). Next is safety and security (physically, emotionally, socially), followed by love and belonging (interpersonal connections) and self-esteem. Self-actualization tops the pyramid.

Meme origins

hierarchy of needs meme template
As pop psychology became big on the internet, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs theory was one of many that was discussed. Of course, where there’s conversation, there’s humor. Hierarchy of needs memes and parodies appeared in early iterations on blogging platforms like LiveJournal, Geocities, and Xanga.

early hierarchy of memes pyramid meme (from bottom to top: noms, hugs, faps, lulz, wins)
Not only did satirical pyramids become a meme, but as time progressed, the joke evolved; many would add a lower base layer with a particular need that superseded the rest. While some would seriously pursue the idea of what the real base could be, most would put big, crazy, laughable ideas.

hierarchy of needs pyramid meme with communism as an added bottom layer
The funniest Hierarchy of Needs Pyramid memes

hierarchy of needs pyramid meme that's all making out in missionary
hierarchy of needs pyramid where it's all 'the 12 foot skeleton'
hierarchy of needs pyramid where it's all 'calling a grown man pookie'
hierarchy of memes pyramid meme (from bottom to top: 4-5 iced coffees, weird possibly haunted trinkets, library card, forehead kiss in the thrift store, le cruset pots and pans)
hierarchy of needs pyramid meme that's all making out with a nerdy introvert
hierarchy of needs pyramid meme that's all men moaning and whimpering
hierarchy of needs pyramid meme that's all 'solo walk home lasting approx 40 mins on a warm evening as the sun is beginning to set'
pyramid of needs, from top to bottom: tax evasion, pirate ship with the boys, sloppy top from a girl who doesn't go to therapy, pet monkey
hierarchy of needs pyramid where it's all 'listening to a nerdy boy yap about his nerdy little interest'
hierarchy of needs pyramid meme that's all 'straddling a man's lap while he tells you how pretty you are'
girly hierarchy of needs pyramid
pyramid of needs, from top to bottom: for eveyrone to think I'm hot, stir fry, gay sex, vegetable garden, platform goth boots)
