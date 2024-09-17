Hierarchy of Needs pyramids, but make them funny

Hierarchy of Needs pyramid memes are humorous takes on Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a psychological theory of the needs people are presented with throughout human development. The pyramid starts with base needs and builds on them from there. The internet parodied Maslow’s theory, using memes to customize the pyramid to joke about the “needs” we each have as individuals.

What is Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs?

Abraham Maslow believed that human needs had a hierarchy. Survival needs were the base needs, while “loftier” goals were closer to the top. The idea is that survival needs must be satisfied as a prerequisite to pursuing the higher needs on the pyramid.

In Maslow’s theory, the hierarchy of needs pyramid’s base is physiological needs (food, shelter, clothing, etc.). Next is safety and security (physically, emotionally, socially), followed by love and belonging (interpersonal connections) and self-esteem. Self-actualization tops the pyramid.

Meme origins

As pop psychology became big on the internet, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs theory was one of many that was discussed. Of course, where there’s conversation, there’s humor. Hierarchy of needs memes and parodies appeared in early iterations on blogging platforms like LiveJournal, Geocities, and Xanga.

Not only did satirical pyramids become a meme, but as time progressed, the joke evolved; many would add a lower base layer with a particular need that superseded the rest. While some would seriously pursue the idea of what the real base could be, most would put big, crazy, laughable ideas.

The funniest Hierarchy of Needs Pyramid memes

