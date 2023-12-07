Valentine’s Day memes to share with your special someone

For many people out there, Valentine’s Day can be a tricky holiday to navigate. Whether you’re single, boo’ed up, or in a situationship, there’s a lot involved when it comes to striking the right tone for the holiday. You don’t want to seem too over-the-top, but you also want to acknowledge those you love with a cute message of love. But fear not, because Valentine’s Day memes are here to help you strike the right balance between love and humor.

So forget the Hallmark greeting cards, the dozens of roses, and boxes of candy. This year, you can celebrate the holiday by spreading love and laughter with a hilarious collection of memes.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite Valentine’s Day memes

We’re all human beings and we all have our imperfections. But real love helps us see past someone else’s flaws, and even better, to recognize those flaws and love the person anyway.

This Tyler, the Creator meme perfectly encapsulates the way love can make your entire world shake.

No one makes your heart melt quite like that special someone. Even if you’re having a bad day at work, a message from your significant other can be an immediate serotonin boost.

You never know what someone’s relationship status is, so it’s best to be mindful of the questions we ask each other about this year’s Valentine’s Day plans.

Pet owners without that special (human) someone will relate to this meme about spending Valentine’s with their actual favorite companion. Who needs true love when you have your furry friend to cuddle up to?

Those who truly have a personal vendetta against Valentine’s Day can take a tip from this meme and spend the day rallying against the onslaught of red and pink decorations at every store you go to.

This meme conveys the simple message that sometimes ignorance is the best defense when it comes to ignoring that it’s Valentine’s Day.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon Cooper is here to remind you of the science behind Valentine’s Day, and every other day for that matter.

Who knew you could make a buck or two on Valentine’s Day? This meme is for all the scammers out there looking to cash in on the desperation of every man and woman who’s forgotten to make a dinner reservation for the special day.

Fans of the sitcom Parks and Recreation know that the real special day of the year is Feb. 13, aka Galentine’s Day, when you get to celebrate all your beautiful, talented, breathtaking lady friends.

This grumpy cat meme may not contain the most romantic message, but it serves as a warning to everyone who’s feeling a little unsure of their relationship status. Don’t let your significant other put you second this Valentine’s Day.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with showering your favorite person with gifts this Valentine’s Day—especially if that person happens to be you!

Even if you found yourself single this year, you can always snag a special someone by the time it’s Valentine’s Day next year. You just have to have a little self-confidence and know your worth!