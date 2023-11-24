Celebrate the last day of the work week with Friday memes

While Friday is arguably the best day of the week, it can also be the hardest day of the week when it comes to being at work. No matter how much you love your job, there’s nothing better than logging off for the weekend. You’ve been slaving away from Monday to Thursday, and now that your two days of freedom are so close, your brain seems to automatically be shutting down. But why spend the last few hours of the week doing your job when you could be scrolling through some hilarious Friday work memes?

Friday memes, making Friday even better

If the work week has tried you, and you don’t think you can make it through one more day, then this simple work hack could cut your Friday in half. You can thank me for the tip later.

This is the perfect use of the Bugs Bunny “no” meme. The meme encapsulates the straightforward, simple response you can give to everyone who has the audacity to try and schedule a meeting, or for that matter, do any kind of meaningful work on a Friday.

This meme using a scene from “Office Space” perfectly encapsulates the attitude you should have if your boss (or anyone for that matter) tries to have a substantial conversation on a Friday.

If it’s Friday, it might already be time to start your weekend happy hour with a brewski. No one can say no to you drinking on the weekend, so as long as you’re drinking responsibly, enjoy yourself and let loose!

This meme is for those of us who never really mentally checked in to work, be it Monday, Friday, or any other day of the week.

Getting work done on a Friday is a struggle. As this meme highlights, it can be difficult even to put together a coherent sentence.

Remember looking at the clock when you were at school, watching the seconds inch by until it was finally time for the final bell to ring, and then racing out of the classroom? Well, this meme is a perfect representation of the mad dash to leave work and get home as soon as possible on a Friday afternoon.

Friday is the day when you can really get away with doing the bare minimum. Maybe you could even get away with working from home … from your pool, that is!

Few things can compare to that Friday feeling, and this is the dance we do when we realize it’s almost time to clock out at the end of the week. Even if the work week destroyed you, this meme shows that once 5 p.m. hits on Friday, you can get reenergized for the weekend.

This meme includes yet another celebratory Friday dance featuring none other than “The Office’s” Michael Scott getting down to “One Margarita” by Casa Di, Steve Terrell, and That Chick Angel.

Every day at work is a struggle but if you’ve successfully made it to the end of the week without quitting, take a moment to appreciate yourself this Friday.