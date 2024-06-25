This year, it’s all about having a ‘Brat’ Summer—this is how it’s done

It’s officially the summer of the brat. If you think this year’s hottest trend is inspired by the Brat Pack renaissance, think again. We have Charli XCX to thank, as her new album Brat has inspired Gen Z to get ready to party through the hottest months of the year.

The album has been a resounding hit so far. The dance-tastic tunes that make up the album have earned the British pop singer tons of praise. While some listeners are already considering it the soundtrack of their summer, the pop stans are officially celebrating the rise of a brat summer.

What does it mean to be a brat?

Brat girls are taking to social media to define what it means to be a brat. In many ways, being a brat is a departure from the “clean girl aesthetic.” That look has dominated for a while and has only recently started waning.

brat summer is all about laying on your bed in the dark in a bikini filling out your manifestation planner with your box fan on because it’s too hot to move — issy (@issypilled) June 19, 2024

Brat girls aren’t interested in being popular or winning over the crowd with their “I could care less attitude.” Their efforts are more set to kicking back and having a good time — whether it’s dancing until the wee hours of the morning or embracing your inner hot mess.

Many have also pointed out that the timing of the album — the summer after Barbie dominated mainstream everything — brings to mind the differences between Barbies and Bratz. Brat summer puts aside Barbie pink for lime green and goes all in on grit.

WHAT ARE THE STEPS TO HAVING A BRAT SUMMER ITS ALREADY LATE JUNE I NEED TO GET ON THIS — consider the mallard (@sushissance) June 22, 2024

The word “brat” has, for so long, had negative connotations. It conjures up images of toddler tantrums or sugared-up tweens storming Sephora. Brat girls are here to reclaim the term and embrace the fact that everyone has their darker, sassier side.

How do you have a brat summer?

Having a brat summer is all about mastering the balance of carefree living with being assured and in control of your destiny. No one can explain it better than Charli XCX herself, who broke down the essentials for a brat summer in a recent interview:

She defined it for The News Movement, saying, “It can go that way, like luxury. But it can also be so trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and like a strappy white top with no bra.”



One of the biggest components of a brat summer is the “IDGAF” attitude. You’ve got to be armed and ready not to care what others think of your brat summer while being so wrapped up in it that you hardly notice anyway. It’s throwing away the rulebook in favor of fun and as much recklessness as you can handle.

Brat summer Examples

Having a brat summer is everywhere online, and no matter which platform you’re on, there’s sure to be a discussion about it. Like on Reddit:

u/Pristine_Biscotti605/Reddit

On the app formerly known as Twitter:

she’s having a brat summer pic.twitter.com/Hlw1piZcWH — hannah (@dumbandfunn) June 24, 2024

Me listening to 360 for the first time pic.twitter.com/O7V94TwxRl — Ant (@ANTFERNY) June 18, 2024

charli: sympathy is a knife

the knife: pic.twitter.com/3R0xU1jQ8Q — jacques (@flamencolambada) June 14, 2024

Me in the brat asylum pic.twitter.com/zc5ewkmMoV — blizzy mcguire (@blizzy_mcguire) June 24, 2024

rip my airpods wherever they are but a brat summer on wired earphones also feels sooooo correct — dr. sovereignty hobbyist (@meganabakes) June 25, 2024

365 party girl bumping that pic.twitter.com/FyFBNdl7Gs — jean's glucose monitor • hacks spoilers (@mirrenelle) June 25, 2024

changed my keurig screen for brat summer pic.twitter.com/GeOlFMTLsl — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) June 17, 2024

“It really is a BRAT summer” – me, a 32 year old married straight guy listening to it in my car at the laundromat at 8 in the morning — CJ Simonson (@CJsimonson) June 22, 2024

Can someone tell charli I love her? pic.twitter.com/tmrkyEgpU3 — BABY LOVE (@babylove_nyc) June 23, 2024

NJ declared a brat summer for the whole state. https://t.co/ok7r6aDPZa — emily (@homesickemily) June 18, 2024

sorry i cant today my schedule is full :// pic.twitter.com/rgKxtvb7XG — k8 ⎕ (@noposhchoc23) June 15, 2024

do we think she’s having a brat summer pic.twitter.com/kWHRHXxArl — jess (@abriefinq) June 17, 2024

uber driver is in on brat summer pic.twitter.com/ChFZwK6i0o — katie krzaczek (@hashtagkatie) June 24, 2024

when you start catching feelings

after you told all your friends you

were having a Brat girl summer



this is going to ruin the tour — The Everygirl (@TheEverygirl_) June 21, 2024

Did he have the original brat summer?? pic.twitter.com/qUXlLijOUu — Jonah Koslofsky (@Koslofskyspeaks) June 25, 2024

And on TikTok:

@angelhasnotalent this isn’t how i imagined my youth, but it’s still a vibe regardless😤💯💯 ♬ 365 – Charli xcx @angelhasnotalent/TikTok

No matter where you are, here’s hoping your summer is absolutely Brat.

