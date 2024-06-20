heat wave meme

Heat wave memes mark the first day of summer

Are we sweating yet??

Memes

Heat wave memes are hitting their stride on social media now that summer is officially underway.

This summer is actually so hot that records are already being broken. And current and future heat waves are expected to blow more existing records out of the water in the United States before the season is up.

So people are coping in the only way everyone seems to know how to cope anymore—by expressing their distaste via memes.

Heat wave memes

Hot outside memes, or heat wave memes, are too relatable for anyone dealing with the scorching summer rays. Can we get some air conditioning in here?

hot outside meme
@GideonResnick/X
hot outside meme
@GideonResnick/X
hot outside meme
@GideonResnick/X
hot outside meme
@GideonResnick/X
hot outside meme
@sonyashea3/X
hot outside meme
@sonyashea3/X

First day of summer memes

But not everyone is down in the dumps about the heat. Or at least, some are balancing it out with the fact that June 20 also marks the official first day of summer. And to some folks, the idea of summer still sparks joy with thoughts of sunshine, vacations, and laid back vibes.

Summer solstice memes

It is also the summer solstice, which means it’s the longest day of the year. The most sun we will have to deal with—or enjoy, depending on your perspective—in the Northern Hemisphere in a single day.

summer solstice meme
@persidivination/X
summer solstice meme
@persidivination/X
summer solstice meme
@shallowgreys/X

No matter where your priorities lie—celebrating summer, celebrating the solstice, or bemoaning the egregious heat threatening to consume us all whole—there’s something to meme about today.

Editor’s note: This article is regularly updated for relevance.

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

