Saxon’s teary face from ‘The White Lotus’ finale is the internet’s new emotional support meme

The Saxon crying meme from The White Lotus season three finale has captivated the internet with its blend of absurdity and emotional depth.

This meme captures the chaotic energy of the show’s finale, where Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, becomes a symbol of privileged despair. Viewers have used this image to express feelings of longing and desire for something the poster can’t have.

Meme basics:

Meme/trend creator: Unknown; emerged organically from fan reactions on social media.

Meme type: Reaction meme, Screencap.

First appearance: April 6, 2025, following the airing of The White Lotus season three finale.

Origin source: HBO's The White Lotus season three

Used to convey: Longing and desire for something that the poster can't have

Peak popularity: April 7–11, 2025, ongoing

Where does the Saxon crying meme come from?

The primary image used in the meme is a close-up of Saxon’s teary face. This screencap is a versatile reaction image that is often combined with captions that highlight a desire or longing the poster is experiencing.

The meme originates from a scene where Saxon Ratliff sitting and watching the girl he wanted running to embrace the person who actually loves her. As the camera holds on his face, the longing for what she has is clearly evident on his face. It is a wistful expression that is a longing for something someone else has, or that you wish you could have but circumstances don’t allow it.

Following the episode’s release, fans took to platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions. The Saxon crying image quickly gained traction, with users pairing it with humorous or sarcastic captions. For instance, one X user tweeted, “in the front seat of the Uber while gang chops it up in the back,” alongside the image. Another posted, “Seeing that blue tooth speaker at the beach coming your way,” using the same screencap.

The new reaction meme taking over your feed

The meme’s popularity spread in the days following the episode’s airing. Folks shared variations of the meme on social media platforms, each offering a unique take on Saxon’s quietly emotional display.

People also appreciated the commentary of this quiet moment of clarity with Saxon. As one X user pointed out in a tweet, “I may be in the minority, but I did not tear up at this Saxon scene. What I saw here was a man finally realizing that he desires LOVE but mourning the fact that he would most likely never get it…”

I may be in the minority, but I did not tear up at this Saxon scene. What I saw here was a man finally realizing that he desires LOVE but mourning the fact that he would most likely never get it… #thewhitelotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/HrewyFFgwm — DMix (@danny9956) April 7, 2025

Saxon’s tears, explained

The Saxon crying meme reflects a broader cultural fascination with the dramatization of distress. However, not all distress needs to be loud and over the top; the quiet moments of self-realization such as the actor portrayed in this scene can be more impactful, although sometimes easily missed.

The White Lotus often satirizes the problems of the wealthy, and Saxon’s moment of realizing his privilege can’t get him everything he wants serves as a poignant example. By turning this moment into a meme, viewers both acknowledge and connect with the character’s response to his circumstances.

Meme examples:

