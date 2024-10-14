A shortlist of the best-ever eye roll memes

Eye roll memes are memes where the subject involved rolls their eyes at something to express frustration, annoyance, or disbelief. Animated characters and human ones alike have been known to star in eye-rolling memes, which are very popular among reaction memes.

Meme Variations

Emoji Eye Roll

Can you believe we didn’t have an eye roll emoji until 2015?! 🙄It’s easily one of the most commonly used.

Judge Judy Eye Roll

Judge Judy is beloved for her no-nonsense attitude, and this classic eye roll illustrates it. The accompanying sigh punctuates how over it she is.

David Rose from Schitt’s Creek Eye Roll

David Rose’s eye roll is for the moments where you’re in pure disbelief but still need to move the conversation along; when the argument feels futile, yet you’ve just got to keep it going.

Liz Lemon Eye Roll

Liz Lemon was so well known for her eye roll that they wrote a joke about how it was hurting her eyes into the script.

Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark were so synonymous that most people aren’t sure whose eyes are rolling in the GIF. It is Stark, for the record, rolling his eyes at Captain America in the first Avengers movie.

Pop Art Eye Roll

The origin of this eye roll meme is unclear, but it is typically screenshotted, with several frames presented together to emphasize how ridiculous something is.

The Rock Eyebrow Raise/Eye Roll

The Rock‘s WWE eye roll is one of the greats, and it’s very specific. It communicates being both amused and unimpressed, having had enough of whoever is the focus of attention at the moment.

Stanley from The Office Eye Roll

If you’ve ever had a day in the office where you’ve truly had enough, you know what Stanley’s feeling.

Ava from Abbott Elementary Eye Roll

Ava from Abbott Elementary is not playing games with you, and you should know that’s what this eye roll reaction meme communicates.

Tamar Braxton Eye Roll

Tamar Braxton was an undeniable firecracker during her time as a co-host on The Real. This moment reminds us that Tamar was never afraid to call it as she saw it, and you shouldn’t be, either.

Ryan Reynolds Just Friends Eye Roll

Ryan Reynolds never misses when it comes to facial expressions. His epic eye roll in Just Friends is for those moments when you can’t believe how full of it someone is.

Monica from Friends Eye Roll

Monica Gellar was not above a good eye roll and calling out a lie. This one is for when you’ve heard enough and you’re about to set the record straight.

James Harden Eye Roll

There’s never been someone who eye-rolled their way out of a moment quite like James Harden. This moment is possibly one of the greatest, most dramatic interview exits in NBA history, just before Harden walked after the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on November 7, 2015.

Rodney Dangerfield Eye Roll

Rodney Dangerfield’s facial expressions are classic and this moment from Back to School is one of the greats.

Zendaya Eye Roll

Zendaya’s eye roll is one backed in disgust. You can tell she’s really not having it.

Chloe from Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23 Eye Roll

Krysten Ritter nailed this eye roll, for when you’re getting news or learning you’re going to have to do something you simply don’t want to do.

Michelle Tanner from Full House Eye Roll

This is the eye roll of the smartest kid in the room. Michelle Tanner was always one step ahead of people, and moments like the duh/eye-roll combination drive that point home.

Nene Leakes Eye Roll

Nene Leakes looking at her phone and rolling her eyes is all of us when we’re amidst a ridiculous phone call. Moments like these cemented Nene as one of the GOATS of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Beyoncé Eye Roll

Imagine being on the receiving end of a Beyoncé eye roll? This one is delivered with a particular punch of attitude.

Lindsay Lohan Eye Roll

Lindsay Lohan pulled double duty on the iconic eye rolls in The Parent Trap, effectively showing just how annoyed Hallie and Annie were by their almost-stepmom on their family camping trip.

Simone Biles Eye Roll

Simone Biles was competing at the Paris Olympics but make no mistake — she wasn’t playing. This eye roll shuts down further conversation.

Anderson Cooper Eye Roll

Anderson Cooper delivers possibly the most professional eye roll in history. It’s subtle, especially behind the frames of his glasses. The head shake confirms he’s just had it with whatever he was hearing.

Joseline Hernandez Eye Roll

Joseline Hernandez’s eye rolls are one of the many gifts she’s bestowed on reality TV. She knows how to perfectly punctuate a moment with an eye roll that delivers a clear verdict on what she’s hearing.

Meryl Streep The Devil Wears Prada Eye Roll

Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada is one of the greatest performances in recent-ish history, another legendary one for the iconic actress. Every move and word delivered by the character had a pointed meaning and this eye roll was no different.

Dana Scully The X-Files Eye Roll

If you loved The X-Files, you know that there was no shortage of moments where Dana Scully was exasperated with the men she had to work with. This classic moment shows Fox Mulder cringing a little as she rolls her eyes and perfectly captures their dynamic, and when you’ve had enough of someone in the workplace all at once.

Teresa Giudice Real Housewives of New Jersey Eye Roll

Early season Real Housewives of New Jersey was the foundation for Teresa Giudice’s go as the longest-running housewife. This eye roll amid a reunion argument with her early-series nemesis, Danielle Staub, proves why she’s the OG of NJ.

Marilyn Monroe Eye Roll

Marilyn Monroe’s eye roll from The Seven Year Itch is one of the best. The actress, known for being able to communicate it all with her eyes, doesn’t disappoint in the frustrated moment.

Amanda Seyfried Mean Girls Eye Roll

Amanda Seyfried’s Mean Girl eye roll as Karen Smith is absolutely one for the books. It’s also probably one of the last big movies to include old-school house phones like this in a calling scene, making it a true nostalgic great.

Kim Kardashian Eye Roll

Kim Kardashian has arguably never looked quite as annoyed as she does in this conversation with Kris Jenner, where Kris is sympathizing with Kourtney amid discontent between the siblings. The gum chewing really adds to it.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Flavor of Love Eye Roll

No one does it like New York, to this day. To be able to deliver this much attitude to someone you love and walk away unscathed is really something.

