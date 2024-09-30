‘Jerry Pointing’: a classic reaction meme

The Jerry pointing meme features the mouse from the classic animated Tom and Jerry cartoons. It is primarily used to jokingly call people out, to point out something particularly egregious, or to place blame.

The origins of the Jerry Pointing meme

The image of the mouse pointing at something over his shoulder, laughing, comes from the 12th Tom and Jerry short. It was called “Baby Puss,” and released in 1943. In the short, Tom is being tortured by a little girl playing house. She dresses him up and uses him as a baby doll as Jerry laughs at him.

In the scene, Jerry watches as Tom starts to enjoy his pampered lifestyle. Jerry sees Tom playing with a ball of string hanging from the top of the bassinet he’s snuggled into and enjoying a baby bottle of milk. Jerry muffles his laughs from his hiding spot. Then, he looks at the camera and points over his shoulder, as if to say, “Get a load of this!”

It’s unclear when the moment made it’s way online, but it first started appearing as a gif in late 2019, amid a number of other meme’d moments from the show going viral. Since then, the Jerry pointing meme has come to signify moments you never thought you’d see. It also serves as a reaction to shocking or absurd moments.

Meme examples

