‘Jerry Pointing’: a classic reaction meme

The Jerry pointing meme features the mouse from the classic animated Tom and Jerry cartoons. It is primarily used to jokingly call people out, to point out something particularly egregious, or to place blame.

The origins of the Jerry Pointing meme

The image of the mouse pointing at something over his shoulder, laughing, comes from the 12th Tom and Jerry short. It was called “Baby Puss,” and released in 1943. In the short, Tom is being tortured by a little girl playing house. She dresses him up and uses him as a baby doll as Jerry laughs at him.

jerry pointing
KidsArchiveCartoonChannel/YouTube

In the scene, Jerry watches as Tom starts to enjoy his pampered lifestyle. Jerry sees Tom playing with a ball of string hanging from the top of the bassinet he’s snuggled into and enjoying a baby bottle of milk. Jerry muffles his laughs from his hiding spot. Then, he looks at the camera and points over his shoulder, as if to say, “Get a load of this!”

jerry laughing and pointing gif
KidsArchiveCartoonChannel/YouTube

It’s unclear when the moment made it’s way online, but it first started appearing as a gif in late 2019, amid a number of other meme’d moments from the show going viral. Since then, the Jerry pointing meme has come to signify moments you never thought you’d see. It also serves as a reaction to shocking or absurd moments.

Meme examples

'me and the bys when the teached adds a meme from 2009 to the powerpoint presentation' jerry pointing meme
@youngradish/IMGFLIP
jerry laughts at someone saying 'talk tuah isn't funny'
@youngradish/IMGFLIP
jerry pointing meme with caption 'some random adult trying to yell at you and they're not your parents'
@youngradish/IMGFLIP
jerry pointing and laughing meme with caption 'i'm single because god has someone special for me'
u/Jo_King/Reddit
'This was the face I made when I saw the Red Guy from Cow and Chicken in a Season 3 Episode. I couldn't stop smiling,' jerry pointing meme
u/Jo_King/Reddit
'When the teacher says the most outrageous thing'
u/Jo_King/Reddit
'nobodys leavins until i find my phone' jerry pointing meme
@derion2vaild/TikTok
'when my mom says 'your friends are bad influences' but you are the leader '
@derion2vaild/TikTok

