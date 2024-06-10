Two split of babies made of ash screaming

OpenAI and DALL-E 2 via Reddit

Ash Baby, the reaction meme nobody asked for

The AI image originated on Reddit in 2022.

Photo of Mike Hadge 

Mike Hadge

Memes

Ash Baby (also known as the Screaming Baby Made of Ash) is an AI-generated image of a small, ash-covered baby screaming with its arms outstretched. It’s generally used as a reaction image, but often stands on its own as a meme, accompanied by some wider context. 

Ash Baby Origins

On October 25th, 2022, Reddit user u/HyperCool27 uploaded three images from OpenAI and DALL-E 2 image-generating services. 

Ash Baby AKA Screaming Baby Made of Ash as created by HyperCool27 on Reddit
Reddit/HyperCool27

While each baby has had its moment in the sun (so to speak), the first child above has graduated to a higher profile than his sooty brothers. 

Spread

On October 13th, 2023, TikTok user @inert_malice uploaded an animated video of the Ash Baby meme. 

In a single month, the video collected over 5 million plays and 1.2 million likes. While the original clip is gone, its footprint is still easily found on TikTok. 

@lord_of_all_beans #fyp #foryiu #foryourpage #blowthisup #funny #memes #foryoupageofficiall #viral #likethis #baby #volcano ♬ original sound – lord_of_all_beans

The video was then used by TikTokkers as a go-to reaction for all things cringe, horrifying, or surprising, often in the context of other animated videos. 

Meanwhile, the original continued its rise, with the original baby starring in a series of TikToks duetting with a @guinnessworldrecords clip of the “Brightest outsized flashlight.”

For instance, this extremely viral clip posted on November 18, 2023, by @brtallz incorporated his own baby into the proceedings. 

@brtallz Q isso cara #Meme #foryou #fy #humor #fyp ♬ original sound  – zt0len

Meme Examples

@artsyy.erg25 This might have just been an excuse to draw the ashbaby #meme #ashbaby #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foryourpage #relatable #relatablememes ♬ Gimme yor money.. – DreamyMariney
@imsleepy_again AHHHHH #fyp #meme #funny #ashbaby #lightmode #fypシ #foryoupage #xyvbca #art #drawing #chibi ♬ origineel geluid – Blackeyepannekoek_NL
@heaux.beau this audio + ashbaby = peak humor for me rn #ashbaby #dumb #meme #jumpscare #frontcamera #relatable #triplechin #artistsoftiktok ♬ Gimme yor money.. – DreamyMariney

Here’s a viral one that involved all three ash brothers. 

@kitsuneruby #ashbaby #lactoseintolerant #memes #meme #fyp #screamer #atomic #bomb ♬ original sound – 🐐

Finally, if you’ve ever wanted to draw your own Ash Baby, here’s a handy tutorial!

@widesquaretables Im on soring break jow so i can cafch up on videos #fyp #ashbaby #trend #fyp #artisr #drawing #relatable #art #fypシ #fyy ♬ original sound – widesquaretables

