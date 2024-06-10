Ash Baby, the reaction meme nobody asked for

Ash Baby (also known as the Screaming Baby Made of Ash) is an AI-generated image of a small, ash-covered baby screaming with its arms outstretched. It’s generally used as a reaction image, but often stands on its own as a meme, accompanied by some wider context.
Ash Baby Origins
On October 25th, 2022, Reddit user u/HyperCool27 uploaded three images from OpenAI and DALL-E 2 image-generating services.
While each baby has had its moment in the sun (so to speak), the first child above has graduated to a higher profile than his sooty brothers.
Spread
On October 13th, 2023, TikTok user @inert_malice uploaded an animated video of the Ash Baby meme.
In a single month, the video collected over 5 million plays and 1.2 million likes. While the original clip is gone, its footprint is still easily found on TikTok.
@lord_of_all_beans #fyp #foryiu #foryourpage #blowthisup #funny #memes #foryoupageofficiall #viral #likethis #baby #volcano ♬ original sound – lord_of_all_beans
The video was then used by TikTokkers as a go-to reaction for all things cringe, horrifying, or surprising, often in the context of other animated videos.
Meanwhile, the original continued its rise, with the original baby starring in a series of TikToks duetting with a @guinnessworldrecords clip of the “Brightest outsized flashlight.”
For instance, this extremely viral clip posted on November 18, 2023, by @brtallz incorporated his own baby into the proceedings.
@brtallz Q isso cara #Meme #foryou #fy #humor #fyp ♬ original sound – zt0len
Meme Examples
@artsyy.erg25 This might have just been an excuse to draw the ashbaby #meme #ashbaby #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #foryourpage #relatable #relatablememes ♬ Gimme yor money.. – DreamyMariney
@imsleepy_again AHHHHH #fyp #meme #funny #ashbaby #lightmode #fypシ #foryoupage #xyvbca #art #drawing #chibi ♬ origineel geluid – Blackeyepannekoek_NL
@heaux.beau this audio + ashbaby = peak humor for me rn #ashbaby #dumb #meme #jumpscare #frontcamera #relatable #triplechin #artistsoftiktok ♬ Gimme yor money.. – DreamyMariney
Here’s a viral one that involved all three ash brothers.
@kitsuneruby #ashbaby #lactoseintolerant #memes #meme #fyp #screamer #atomic #bomb ♬ original sound – 🐐
Finally, if you’ve ever wanted to draw your own Ash Baby, here’s a handy tutorial!
@widesquaretables Im on soring break jow so i can cafch up on videos #fyp #ashbaby #trend #fyp #artisr #drawing #relatable #art #fypシ #fyy ♬ original sound – widesquaretables
