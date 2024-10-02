My Reaction To That Information: a meme

My Reaction To That Information is a catchphrase-centered reaction meme typically utilized in various images and GIFs. The phrase is usually paired with humorous, absurd, or nonsensical images to parody normal reaction memes, using the depicted emotion for maximum effect.

Meme origins

The first documented usage of “My Reaction To That Information” appeared on iFunny on April 1st, 2022. On that day, user DarkNihilus322 posted a meme that pairs the phrase with a selfie of a black man wearing a beard and a fitted white t-shirt.

However, the iFunny post gained no online traction, leading to speculation that the post truly gained life in a closed internet community such as a Discord server. Regardless, this image would be used in many variations of the meme in the future.

What does “My Reaction To That Information” mean?

“My Reaction To That Information” has a wide range of uses, but its main purpose is to depict a reaction to whatever the titular “information” may be that ranges from exaggerated to surprisingly nuanced. Sometimes, words aren’t enough, and “My Reaction To That Information” is a key internet tool to express what verbal and written language simply cannot.

Meme spread

My Reaction To That Information circulated various online platforms throughout April 2022. On April 23rd, 2022, YouTuber Phyrozz uploaded an early video variation of “My Reaction To That Information” titled “My Reaction To That Information meme.” The post received 11k views in two weeks. It has since been taken down.

The meme grew on April 25th, when the blog Daily Statuss created a gallery featuring the meme in various iterations.

The biggest development for the meme would come five days later, when another YouTuber, Meme Zee, uploaded a further variation on April 30th, 2022. This turned out to be the most popularized version of the meme format, with this initial post receiving over 370k views in a week.

“My Reaction To That Information” went on to be used as a catchphrase on Twitter in particular throughout the remainder of April and May 2022.

My Reaction To That Information, the sad version

A popular play on “My Reaction To That Information” was via Thatoneguy.tt on TikTok, which combined the creator’s face, superimposed with creepily exaggerated features, set to a mysterious piece of hypnotically jaunty music. The clip has been repeated and green screened. (Though the original appears to have been removed.)

YouTuber and composer Charles Cornell set out to not only identify the origin of the music but also to make it sound sad. It turns out, the music is titled “Falling Down” and it’s from the soundtrack to the video game Undertale. Cornell’s video on the music derived from this meme received more than 1.4 million views.

Meme examples

