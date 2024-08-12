Bruh…there’s a meme for that

Bruh, the very popular alternative way of saying bro or brother, is the one-word mood that’s become a popular meme. Different images that project a specific but relatable energy are dubbed with the term.

The descriptor got its start as a reaction meme, but now it’s much more of a vibe unto itself. For all those moments when you’re in pure disbelief, there’s a bruh meme that fits the situation.

Origins of the Bruh meme

The first Bruh meme to gain popularity across the internet featured NBA player John Wall. Wall sits in a business casual look, slumped over the chair he’s seated in with a blank stare on his face. The meme quickly became a reaction to every moment where you’ve just had it.

Wall was asked about the moment in a 2015 interview with CSN. He recalled it was during a 2012 game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks. The athlete, who was benched with an injury, was checked out of the game and focused on his frustration at how it was unfolding. He even recreated the moment, appreciating its meme value.

Popularity and spread of the Bruh meme

Since then, “bruh” has been applied to many different images and videos. The term has taken off, appearing across social media in many forms. In 2015, Vine user Headgraphix edited a video of a woman showing off her outfit. Looking in the mirror, she says she’s “looking good for Jesus, gotta show off them thighs.” He added in a scene of Jesus Christ passing out during his crucifixion from Passion of the Christ, and dubbed himself saying “bruh” over it.

Other images and videos have been creatively made part of bruh memes, including Confused Nick Young and Pajama Kid. Bruh has come to convey disappointment, confusion, disbelief, and even compassion. However you feel, it seems like there’s a bruh meme for that feeling.

Meme examples

More iconic reaction memes:

