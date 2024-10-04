Daaaamn! The iconic reaction meme’s ‘Friday’ origins

The daaaamn meme features Ice Cube and Chris Tucker in their roles as Craig and Smokey in the 1995 movie Friday reacting to their friend’s bruised face in unison. It has become a popular reaction meme online when people see something unexpected or unusual.

Friday movie meme origins

The daaaamn moment from Friday happens in a scene where Craig and Smokey sit on the porch. Specifically, they are reacting to Deebo (a neighborhood bully) knocking someone out. Smokey, in a moment of exaggerated surprise, leans back and says “Daaaaamn!” with a long, drawn-out delivery, while Craig’s facial expression mirrors the shock.

As the two react to their friend’s bruised face in unison, the internet got one of its favorite reaction memes. The joke continues throughout the movie as the two express disbelief and shock in response to a series of absurd events.

It’s used in the same spirit online, often shared as a reaction to something particularly shocking or scathing.

Daaaamn memes

