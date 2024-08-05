The DTI meme refers to a Roblox game called “Dress to Impress” in which players create outfits under a theme and vote for the best one. It was first noticed in late 2023 and grew in popularity throughout early 2024 until it was one of the most popular Roblox games.

Players often record these fashion competitions and post them to TikTok, where related memes have spawned around specific poses characters can do in the game.

What is the Roblox game ‘Dress to Impress’ about?

If you’re not familiar with Roblox, you must not have encountered any children in the past ten years. Roblox is not a game in itself, but a platform and game creation system. Users can use the built-in tools to make their own mini-games within the platform that others can select and play online, typically on a phone or tablet.

Dress to Impress is one of these games. Unlike other Roblox titles that typically have players run through an obstacle course (“obby”), survive as long as they can, or explore a large sandbox area with quests, DTI is about showing off one’s creativity and fashion acumen.

How to play Dress to Impress

Once enough players enter the space, they’re given a theme and a short amount of time to put together an outfit they think others will enjoy. Each player models their look for a few seconds, walking down a runway and posing to show the outfit off while the others decide how many stars to give them, from one to five.

The player who collects the most stars overall for the theme wins. Collecting wins allows Roblox fashionistas to rank up as they vie for the title of “Top Model.”

How to meme DTI

The DTI memes are born from funny gamer behavior, including entering ridiculous or purposefully ugly or off-theme outfits or making awkward poses to get a laugh. Players sometimes vote for these funny entries instead of the ones that look nice and fit the theme.

What is the ‘pose 28’ DTI meme?

Players can select from a list of poses while modeling their outfits in DTI, and each pose is labeled with a number. Pose 28 causes one’s avatar to put their arms behind their back and thrust out their hips, which fans widely pan as comically awkward. It eventually became a trend to select this pose on purpose in order to get laughs and stars.

Throughout the spring of 2024, fans started doing this pose in public to amuse their friends. In April, K-pop band Zerobaseone released a video in which the members imitated a DTI game with their outfits under the theme “Sweat” to promote a song of the same name. One of the members did a pose 28, and TikTok noticed.

DTI meme examples

