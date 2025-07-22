The singer and voice artist, featured in a budget airline ad that became a meme in 2024, finally met face-to-face on a U.K. radio show. The hosts could not be chill about it, screaming in excitement as the two of them hugged.

The singer, Jess Glynne, has acknowledged the meme multiple times online and at concerts, but had never been in the same room with actress Zoe Lister until Monday.

Jess Glynne and Zoe Lister of the Jet2 holiday meme meet

The two artists finally got together over a year after the Jet2 holiday meme went viral. On July 21, 2025, the British radio show Capital Breakfast invited both of them on to talk about the ad.

Hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Siân Welby could barely contain themselves.

“It’s happening! It’s happening!” North screeched.

“You know what’s coming, right?” Stark asked the guests. “We’ve got to chat about it. Of course, talking about ‘Hold My Hand.’”

“It’s in the advert. And then, for reasons no one really understands, this summer, it just exploded on TikTok.”

Glynne acknowledged how much of a boost the meme has been to the popularity of her song. Then both she and Lister did their own renditions of the iconic voiceover.

“Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!” they said over the Eurodance hit.

Jet2 commented on the Capital TikTok video of the meetup, which gained over 6.5 million views in a day.

“Name a more iconic duo… we’ll wait,” it said.

“Us Brits are so unserious,” remarked @x.x.x.x.xxxx.x.

The Jet2 holiday meme, explained

If you missed the biggest British meme of 2024, it came from a simple ad by budget airline Jet2. They shared a version with Jess Glynne’s song to their YouTube channel on January 4 of that year. On August 1, a repost of the ad onto TikTok by @aviation_on_tiktok2 went viral.

In the months that followed, TikTok users started to appropriate the audio from the ad for footage of increasingly chaotic and sometimes dangerous behavior, often depicting what would in fact be an unbeatably terrible holiday. Others went to Glynne’s concerts just to film themselves spouting the line from the ad as “Hold My Hand” spun up.

The TikTok hashtag #jet2holidays currently features over 208,000 posts.

As the meme went viral, Glynne started making nods to it in her own videos. On June 26, 2025, she announced upcoming new music by referencing the ad.

“I think we need to push Jet2 to the side for a minute?” she wrote.

On July 12, TikToker @hollielawless1 posted footage of Glynne at a concert trying to threaten fans away from referencing the meme while she performed the song.

“If I see anyone doing that video…” she starts.

Of course, people in the crowd interrupt her by doing exactly that, shouting, “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!”

