“Welcome back Ozzy Osbourne”: Unpacking the Trisha Paytas baby omen

Once again, Trisha Paytas’ motherhood journey has collided with a major celebrity death, and the internet keeps spinning theories.

Featured Video

Trisha Paytas baby omen conspiracy

YouTuber and internet personality Trisha Paytas welcomed her third child this week, and fans are joking that she may have “brought back” another celebrity.

As the news broke that she’d named her new baby Aquaman, social media erupted with speculation. Why? Because shortly before her announcement, the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death began circulating online.

Advertisement

The timing revived an infamous meme that began in 2022, suggesting that Trisha’s babies herald the death and rebirth of pop culture icons.

This strange lore first took hold after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept 8, 2022. Less than a week later, on Sept 14, Paytas gave birth to her first child, Malibu Barbie. Memes grew organically from there, suggesting that the Queen had reincarnated into Malibu Barbie’s tiny frame. Despite the absurdity, the theory spread quickly, to the point that Trisha herself had to shut it down with an Instagram post. In it, she apologized to the Royal Family for the internet being weird.

Her second child, Elvis, was named in true Paytas fashion. He arrived not long after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis went public. Once again, TikTokers and X users connected the dots, reviving the reincarnation joke. Clearly, this was no longer a one-off gag, but had rather become a pattern.

Advertisement

Now, baby number three has entered the chat. Named Aquaman, the newest addition to the Paytas-Hacmon family already had eyebrows raised.

the level of chronically online you have to be to understand this 😭 https://t.co/vXUd8XdGBp — 🧸🌷 (@blueblrdhoneyy) July 22, 2025

Originally, people joked about Pope Francis being reincarnated as her third child, as the announcement of her pregnancy occurred around the time of his death. Now, however, another celebrity’s death is being linked with her baby: beloved heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Advertisement

Reactions to the continuing Paytas baby trend

Social media users couldn’t help but make the same joke.

“Welcome back Ozzy Osbourne,” one user quipped in a QRT of Trisha’s baby name reveal.

welcome back ozzy osbourne https://t.co/OCGThycPp8 — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Ozzy Osbourne’s soul on its way to reincarnate as Trisha Paytas’ baby” and paired it with a video of Miss Piggy riding a rollercoaster.

ozzy osborne’s soul on its way to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby pic.twitter.com/Fe8CP8Yd91 — JB 🐻✨🍉 (@JBfromDC89) July 22, 2025

A Jason Momoa twist

The conspiracy theorists latched onto one interesting tidbit amidst the memes: Ozzy Osbourne’s final show was hosted by none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

Interestingly, fan account @TrishCrave shared the coincidence on their X account, saying, “Wait… Aquaman hosted Ozzy Osbourne’s FINAL show?? IM SCARED 😭”

Advertisement

Although it’s all in jest, Trisha’s unusual timing and baby names have cemented her place as a kind of chaotic internet oracle.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.