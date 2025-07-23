“Physics professors quit their jobs after watching this”: The Nicki Minaj pose challenge is raising the standard for TikTok trends

Competition in the #nickiminajposechallenge is steep and getting steeper.

TikTok creators are balancing on things to recreate Nicki Minaj’s iconic poolside pose from her 2013 song “High School.”

In Minaj’s original pose, the rapper perched on towering stilettos with “ten toes on the ground.” However, many recreating the stunt are balancing on one foot, incorporating unexpected objects and surfaces, and attempting ever-wilder configurations.

The trend began in early July when a fan paid tribute to Minaj’s poolside pose from her 2013 track ‘High School.’

Now, social media users accepting the challenge are pushing the pose to its limit with attempts to balance themselves on anything from coffeemakers to cars.

Some people say Kristy Sarah won the trend

Social media star Kristy Sarah Scott wrote, “challenge accepted” and tagged Minaj in her July 17 post. Kristy Sarah balanced on two end-to-end stacked dumbbells—blindfolded. The video has 78.3 million views and over 50 thousand comments.

@prettie.girl.fay said, “Sorry but Kristy Sarah won this trend.”

“Okay it’s fine. You win 🏆” said @bontle_ba_afrika.

Chemistry professor and self-described “STEM fatale,” Andre Isaacs, performed the challenge while chalking up molecular structures in class.

He wrote, “Gotta have the pose to write on the bottom of the board.” The video has 5.6 million views.

The trend has literally escalated

On July 21, @wandertheblue performed the pose atop four tiers of sparkling wine bottles, leaving commenters wondering how she managed to get up there.

Turns out the TikTok creator is a circus performer who appears to spend a lot of time balancing on stilts. The video has 85.7 thousand views.

“Forget the pose… HOW YOU GET UP THERE??!!!” asked @danimals351.

Social media response to the Nicki Minaj pose challenge

TikTok users are sharing mashups of their favorite challenges and ranking them. Creators are incorporating their areas of expertise into the challenge. For example, a baker balanced a cake on her head; a skincare exec stood on her company’s products.

Many have shared behind-the-scenes videos of failed attempts. Commenters engaging in the posts are weighing in on their favorites and debating the rules of the challenge.

@eileen.creamxo posted, “Physics professors quit their jobs after watching this.”

“Both feet are supposed to be on the ground like the original Nicki Minaj pose,” argued @joethesingingtoe.

However, another called the style of heels into question, saying, “Sorry, you don’t win, you have on a block heel.”

