“Just calling to disturb your peace”: People are calling their exes to say goodnight in TikTok’s latest trend

TikTok creators are calling their exes to say “good night.” The calls are mostly made by women to their former boyfriends, husbands, and “situationships.”

Featured Video

When—or if—he picks up, they tell him, “I was just calling to say goodnight.”

Calling your ex to say goodnight

Most men on the other end of the line are surprised and confused. Some exes laugh or get angry in response, and others are just suspicious of the call.

Advertisement

Whatever the situation, the dynamic between couples is immediately apparent during the awkward, mostly funny calls.

If it feels familiar, this prank is reminiscent of the hilarious good night, bro trend that had men calling up all their boys to wish them sweet dreams.

“DUDE I WOULD SO DO THIS BUT I’M BLOCKED,” said @cloey.spencer.

Advertisement

In one of the more popular examples, @elizabethyoung001’s ex knew she was “makin a TikTok rn” and told her to take her stank ass to bed. He was confused by the goodnight call and accused her of playing a drinking game.

The May 28 video was 5.7 million views and over 500 thousand likes.

“Just say it back”

TikToker @dosloquitasss called her ex to say goodnight in a June 3 video with over 150 thousand views. He asked, “Are you good?” before replying, “Yo, bro, don’t ever hit my phone with that bullshit.” She called him “so fucking rude,” and told him to “just say it back.”

Advertisement

Here’s a woman calling her ex, who clearly hates her as much as she hates him—to say goodnight.

@kimharker2’s ex is saved in her contacts as “freaking idiot.” She could barely keep from cracking up when she called to say goodnight in a July 1 video with 1.3 million views.

Advertisement

TikTok’s reactions to exes getting back in touch

People commented that many couples seem to still have feelings for each other and should get back together. Although most are laughing along with the videos, others have taken it more seriously and warn pranksters to “stop f****** with people.”

Some videos prompted comments like “she was the problem,” and indeed, some people commented that they’re sadly excluded from the trend because their exes have already blocked them.

@aprilrodriguez491 said, “I’m surprised they all answer? Even years later?”

Advertisement

@nataliekrone_ said, “What a great way to break no contact…”

“His Facebook will now say ‘it’s complicated’,” adds @casper1100174.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.