2024 DNC memes to keep the party going

“The European mind cannot comprehend Lil Jon doing Georgia’s roll call.”

Lindsey Weedston

Memes

2024 DNC memes are pouring out of the first days of the convention as Democrats put on more of a week-long party than a political event. They’re dancing, they’re screaming, they’re bringing out Lil Jon, and generally acting more amped up than we’ve seen from them since at least 2016.

It seems that the left is done with the doom and gloom and ready to ride that Kamala Harris energy to November. They had a DJ for their delegate roll call on Tuesday and an appearance by Sean Astin, and they’re not even halfway done. It’s no wonder this may be the most meme’d Democratic National Convention of all time.

Lil Jon: Turn out for what?

When it came time for Georgia to announce their delegate count, Lil Jon arrived on the scene to his hit single “Turn Down for What.” You’ve never seen a DNC quite like this.

1.

Sean Astin of the Stranger Things memes

Another celebrity to appear was Sean Astin, known as Samwise to Gen X/Millennials and Bob from Stranger Things to the Zoomers. He helped with Indiana’s roll call and inspired more DNC memes.

2.

3.

2024 DNC meme about Sean Astin's appearance for Indiana.
@jimgeraghty/X

Barack Obama challenges Trump on size

The Obamas were out in full force, and Barack had a moment during his speech that will probably become one of the most iconic DNC memes to date. It was about Donald Trump and the size of something as the former president reminded us about his incredible comedic timing.

4.

5.

Michelle Obama sweeps the leg

Meanwhile, Michelle demonstrated that she’s had enough of the high road, and nobody seemed to mind. After all, everyone knows that when they go low, you sweep the leg.

6.

7.

8.

Tweet reading 'MICHELLE OBAMA 2016: When they go low, we go high. MICHELLE OBAMA 2024: Fuuuuuuuck that'
@ArmandDoma/X

9.

@ArmandDoma/X

10.

Kamala Harris and the suit that exists in the context of the meme

Vice President Harris made a surprise appearance at the DNC on Tuesday, but to many, the real news was that the color of her suit is officially labeled as “coconut brown.” Someone understood the assignment.

11.

12.

13.

14.

2024 DNC meme with an all-blue election map for Kamala Harris.
@aleksnotalex/X

Nancy Pelosi brings the Bene Gesserit vibes

Pelosi was there, of course, and someone got a shot of her cradling Jack Schlossberg‘s face like she came straight out of Dune 2. The Bene Gesserit comparisons are on point, considering her political power, which made the “we love Joe” chant a little awkward for her.

15.

16.

17.

Jack Schlossberg, because the Kennedys never die

Speaking of Jack Schlossberg, he appeared in a good number of DNC memes, reminding people that the Kennedy legacy remains strong. He’s the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, and the 35th president obviously passed something down to this guy. You know.

18.

19.

20.

Tim Walz was the happiest guy in the whole convention

21.

Doug Emhoff brought the wife guy energy

22.

23.

Tweet reading 'doug emhoff being open about quitting his job to support his wife’s career and being openly mushy gushy in love with her does feel culturally significant'
@mattxiv/X

Ella Emhoff was even better

24.

@mattxiv/X

25.

26.

27.

2024 DNC meme about Doug and Ella Emhoff.
@kareemisposting/X

Chuck Schumer‘s dance brought out the memes

28.

@kareemisposting/X

29.

