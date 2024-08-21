2024 DNC memes to keep the party going

2024 DNC memes are pouring out of the first days of the convention as Democrats put on more of a week-long party than a political event. They’re dancing, they’re screaming, they’re bringing out Lil Jon, and generally acting more amped up than we’ve seen from them since at least 2016.

It seems that the left is done with the doom and gloom and ready to ride that Kamala Harris energy to November. They had a DJ for their delegate roll call on Tuesday and an appearance by Sean Astin, and they’re not even halfway done. It’s no wonder this may be the most meme’d Democratic National Convention of all time.

Lil Jon: Turn out for what?

When it came time for Georgia to announce their delegate count, Lil Jon arrived on the scene to his hit single “Turn Down for What.” You’ve never seen a DNC quite like this.

1.

the european mind cannot comprehend lil jon doing georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/Zm5oSTk2UT — Colin (@ufcolin) August 21, 2024

Sean Astin of the Stranger Things memes

Another celebrity to appear was Sean Astin, known as Samwise to Gen X/Millennials and Bob from Stranger Things to the Zoomers. He helped with Indiana’s roll call and inspired more DNC memes.

2.

SAMWISE THE BRAVE DID NOT GO WITH FRODO INTO THE VERY FIRES OF MOUNT DOOM TO BE REFERRED TO AS "BOB FROM STRANGER THINGS" https://t.co/HUC9gKHIer — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 21, 2024

3.

The Obamas were out in full force, and Barack had a moment during his speech that will probably become one of the most iconic DNC memes to date. It was about Donald Trump and the size of something as the former president reminded us about his incredible comedic timing.

4.

The moment that will haunt Trump til his last breath. pic.twitter.com/a9wkHqxE8M — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) August 21, 2024

5.

how much $5 at Subway used to get you vs how much it gets you now pic.twitter.com/ClkxI0RFr7 — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama sweeps the leg

Meanwhile, Michelle demonstrated that she’s had enough of the high road, and nobody seemed to mind. After all, everyone knows that when they go low, you sweep the leg.

6.

7.

8.

9.

The Obamas bedtime reading last night pic.twitter.com/6qdzyclxYb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2024 @ArmandDoma/X

10.

When a black woman makes this face, shit is about to hit the fan. pic.twitter.com/wbiqfcFvrk — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Kamala Harris and the suit that exists in the context of the meme

Vice President Harris made a surprise appearance at the DNC on Tuesday, but to many, the real news was that the color of her suit is officially labeled as “coconut brown.” Someone understood the assignment.

11.

What you don't know is that that suit is not just tan, it's not beige, it's not khaki. It's actually coconut brown. pic.twitter.com/BbX5ZE620U — jordan (@jbouvier) August 20, 2024

12.

truly everything exists in the context https://t.co/EAkiKA9GRw — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 20, 2024

13.

My mom any time we left her estranged sister’s house pic.twitter.com/nQ8TOYQlpm — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) August 21, 2024

14.

Nancy Pelosi brings the Bene Gesserit vibes

Pelosi was there, of course, and someone got a shot of her cradling Jack Schlossberg‘s face like she came straight out of Dune 2. The Bene Gesserit comparisons are on point, considering her political power, which made the “we love Joe” chant a little awkward for her.

15.

Our plans are measured in centuries pic.twitter.com/ohVT4tBARE — calamari c0ck ring 🦑 (@desivirgil) August 20, 2024

16.

17.

Me singing happy birthday to the coworker I hate pic.twitter.com/DTgo15dUHB — Ranch Devereaux (@theJacko) August 21, 2024

Jack Schlossberg, because the Kennedys never die

Speaking of Jack Schlossberg, he appeared in a good number of DNC memes, reminding people that the Kennedy legacy remains strong. He’s the only grandson of John F. Kennedy, and the 35th president obviously passed something down to this guy. You know.

18.

Weekday me / weekend me pic.twitter.com/6qdqYLCBVa — Andrew 🥥🌴 (@andr3w31a561) August 20, 2024

19.

you think you’re not like the generations before you but then a JFK grandson comes along that encapsulates your full attention pic.twitter.com/B70vaJD8ts — T (@teewatterss) August 21, 2024

20.

taking photos of Jack schlossberg like it’s a concert pic.twitter.com/WFJxB34DiK — jess (@orangeskiesfly) August 20, 2024

Tim Walz was the happiest guy in the whole convention

21.

when the waiter brings out the fajitas pic.twitter.com/6b30ftHVbJ — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) August 21, 2024

Doug Emhoff brought the wife guy energy

22.

When Nickelodeon asks what show they should bring back pic.twitter.com/PYoR9jzXWp — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 21, 2024

23.

Ella Emhoff was even better

24.

She actually looks like she’s about to open a restaurant where they serve tacos on those little metal things https://t.co/CKUIY3yGPx — 972-ASK-CHAD (@chadstanton) August 20, 2024 @mattxiv/X

25.

You shouldn’t be scared of this woman unless you are an iced coffee or a vegan taco pic.twitter.com/Ap8c5zhfwl — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) August 20, 2024

26.

She looks like Matilda’s teacher joined boy genius the other side doesn’t have anybody operating on this level https://t.co/bxKvCLCWzW — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) August 21, 2024

27.

Chuck Schumer‘s dance brought out the memes

28.

when the Space Mountain CM asks if there are any parties of 1 pic.twitter.com/Ce4aczxcAk — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 21, 2024 @kareemisposting/X

29.

Me when I finally poop on vacation pic.twitter.com/86vxr41ywm — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) August 21, 2024

