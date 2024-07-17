Rudy Giuliani took quite the tumble at the RNC—much to the internet’s delight

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani took a tumble at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday, unleashing a flood of memes across social media.

Giuliani, who also served as former President Donald Trump’s lawyer in recent years, was seen walking with aides when he suddenly veered into a row of seats at the convention center in Milwaukee.

“Rudy Giuliani is here at the Republican National Convention and tripped and fell on the floor,” reporter Taylor Popielarz wrote on X. “He was helped up and seemed to be OK. He was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming once he was back on his feet.”

Rudy Giuliani is here at the Republican National Convention and tripped and fell on the floor.



He was helped up and seemed to be OK. He was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming once he was back on his feet.



📸 @johnpeytonpark pic.twitter.com/RNExRuCljL — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 16, 2024

The fall from Giuliani, who was indicted in August on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, immediately led to jokes as well as claims that the former mayor may have been intoxicated.

“In case you’re wondering how Rudy’s doing the answer is he’s loadedAF,” one user joked.

It’s been a rough stretch for the former mayor.

His effort to file for bankruptcy was dismissed this week, paving the way for creditors to seize his assets after two election workers won $148 million in damages for his comments about them in the wake of the 2020 election. He was also recently indicted in Arizona for his 2020 plotting.

In case you’re wondering how Rudy’s doing the answer is he’s loadedAF

pic.twitter.com/AXo3pJe22D — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 16, 2024

It looks like Rudy went to the Four Seasons Bar & Grill before attending tonight's Republican Convention. pic.twitter.com/eXYwFTPOND — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024

Others argued that the moment perfectly portrayed Giuliani’s career, which many say saw him go from beloved mayor to political pariah.

“Rudy Giuliani falling on his face is such a metaphor for his reputation,” another said.

Rudy Giuliani falling on his face is such a metaphor for his reputation. pic.twitter.com/BBedt2NXIq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 16, 2024

This is what becomes of people who associate w/the gangster named #trump. Rudy G & many others have been ruined by aligning themselves with corrupt trump. Rudy G is broke, has been disbarred, and is now a sad, pathetic man. Has the gangster done anything to help him? No! #RNC2024 https://t.co/FVB3yOdRli — Richard Ernsberger (@vamagman) July 17, 2024

As is expected, edited versions of the clip and memes circulated. Some, for example, joked that the controversial appearance of model Amber Rose at the convention is what led to Giuliani’s fall.

This is what REALLY made Rudy Giuliani fall: pic.twitter.com/fseK1gfEAk — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 16, 2024

Rudy Giuliani. Somewhere in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/r7cOTW9vHE — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) July 17, 2024

Giuliani eventually explained himself in a post to X late Tuesday by stating that he merely tripped.

“Thank you for your concern. I tripped as I was checking out the convention floor. The eyes of the world are on Fiserv Forum and the RNC, so my trip was seen by many,” he wrote. “As a famous person once said, ‘Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.’”

Thank you for your concern.



I tripped as I was checking out the convention floor. The eyes of the world are on Fiserv Forum and the RNC, so my trip was seen by many.



As a famous person once said, "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 17, 2024

The moment is not the first at the RNC to catch the internet’s attention, especially in the wake of the recent assassination attempt against Trump.

Trump also became a meme after showing up to the convention with a large bandage over his right ear where he was grazed by a bullet.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.