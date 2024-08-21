Obama roasted Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes—by making a subtle crack at something else

While speaking at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama made an allusion to—at least according to many online—the size of former President Donald Trump’s manhood.

During a speech at the DNC on Tuesday, Obama criticized Trump for the “childish nicknames” and “conspiracy theories” he’s spread before questioning why the former president had a “weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Amid the remark, Obama made a suggestive hand gesture that many felt was intended to portray the size of Trump’s genitals.

“Did Obama just make a small dick joke???” one X user excitedly asked. “Tell me he just made a small dick joke. Please, we deserve this after all we’ve been through.”

The moment was met with thunderous applause and laughter from the crowd. And it wasn’t long before Obama became a trending topic across social media.

On X, the phrase “Did Obama” blew up, as a number of people all asked the same question. Others wondered how the subject of the joke would take it.

“This is going to haunt Trump for the rest of his miserable life,” another user wrote.

This is going to haunt Trump for the rest of his miserable life. pic.twitter.com/M9Pfs7xmeJ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Trump has repeatedly defended the size of his penis after adult film star Stormy Daniels described it as “smaller than average” in her 2018 memoir.

While the joke may have been crude, Obama continues to receive widespread support and praise, especially given Trump’s decades of vitriol directed at the Obamas.

“Barack did a dick joke on live TV at the #DNC2024CHICAGO. The Obamas truly give 0 F’s,” an X user added. “And you know what? Good for them. Trump promoted the racist birther conspiracy, Republicans ran with it, and forced Obama to produce his birth certificate. Let them humiliate Donald.”

Kamala HQ, the official X account for Kamala Harris’s campaign, even shared a clip of the joke alongside the “Pinching Hand Emoji,” which is used to suggest that something is small.

President Obama: It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that Trump is afraid of losing to Kamala. The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd sizes 🤏 pic.twitter.com/cstJYrpiCg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

Despite the remark going viral, Trump has thus far not commented on Obama’s speech.

Obama is not the first politician to make such jokes about Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign, for example, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) insinuated that Trump not only had small hands but a small penis as well.

“And you know what they say about men with small hands? You can’t trust them,” Rubio said at the time.

