Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is going viral online after unknowingly mimicking a famous meme at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday.

While delivering a speech, Clinton began nodding as the crowd chanted “lock him up” in reference to former President Donald Trump.

Watching Hillary finally getting to bask in a stadium filled with 30,000 people chanting “LOCK HIM UP” after eight whole years is…

🍽️✨ d e l i c i o u s ✨🍽️ pic.twitter.com/oIhoY8slyC — Nate Morris 🥥🌴 (@_natemorris) August 20, 2024

On Reddit, the moment immediately drew comparisons to the 2003 comedy film Anger Management, which features an iconic scene where actor Jack Nicholson nods in slow motion.

The short clip of Nicholson is a popular reaction GIF and meme commonly used to portray approval.

I swear That Jack Nicholson Meme is the representation of this emoji “ 😈” pic.twitter.com/oegEFrOnsE — Gee Hendrixx (@KeepinitGee_) May 19, 2020

“hillary clinton pulled an absolute jacknicholson_nod.gif while the audience was chanting LOCK HIM UP,” one user wrote on r/FriendsofthePod.

Users on the subreddit agreed, with some hoping that Trump would be enraged by the display.

“I really hope this moment drives Trump further bananas,” one user wrote.

Trump and his supporters famously called for Clinton to be imprisoned throughout his 2016 campaign, though he’s since claimed he never made those statements.

And with Trump’s numerous legal woes over the past few years, many online are saying the DNC chant is a perfect example of “karma.”

“More than appropriate! This is Karma, bitch!!” another said.

Trump supporters responded by saying the former president’s crimes never really took place and that Clinton still deserves to be in prison.

“Nothing quite like a woman who got away with actual crimes taunting Donald Trump for being convicted of bogus crimes followed by the Democrat convention chanting ‘lock him up,’” conservative commentator Greg Price wrote.

Nothing quite like a woman who got away with actual crimes taunting Donald Trump for being convicted of bogus crimes followed by the Democrat convention chanting “lock him up.”

pic.twitter.com/prvVFARVAQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024

But many argued that the argument didn’t hold water.

“Why do people have a problem with ‘Lock Him Up’? He’s literally a convicted felon who literally belongs in jail,” one Redditor added.

Unsurprisingly, though, one of the most popular responses to the post was the meme itself.

Comment

byu/bitt3rbuffalo from discussion

inFriendsofthePod

Although Trump has been ranting and raving on Truth Social about the DNC, specifically regarding remarks made by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the former president has not targeted Clinton.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.