Mike Johnson vs Lil’ Jon highlights the contrast between the RNC and DNC

At the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta last night, Vice President Kamala Harris became the party’s official nominee for president in 2024. For the roll call vote, the party brought out New York MC DJ Cassidy to spin state-specific songs as delegates cast their votes nominating Harris.

Nevada played “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers, Indiana chose “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson, and Alabama went with “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, for instance.

For Georgia’s delegates, Atlanta rapper Lil’ Jon came out to pump up the crowd and keep up the party atmosphere.

Online, posters quickly pitted the lively DNC proceedings against the Republican Party’s own nomination convention in the middle of July.

One viral video posted on X by @CNLiberalism showed off some of the differences.

During the RNC proceedings, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) reminded delegates that “maintaining order during the roll call is extremely important.”

At the DNC, Lil Jon screamed ‘YEAHHHH” before saying that they were there to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president and rolling into 2013 hit “Turn Down for What.”

The video also contrasted some sleepy performances by Republican state party delegates as they nominated Trump with Lil Jon, while highlighting Johnson’s ever-thrilling reminder to attendees about “rule 16 of the rules of the Republican Party state party rules.”

The Democratic Party featured a bevy of stars over the past couple of nights of the convention, including musical performances from rapper Common, Patti LaBelle, Jason Isbell, and country singer Mickey Guyton.

The RNC featured some of its own music, including the country singer Chris Janson, and Kid Rock.

But the general impression online was that the Democratic Party put on a more entertaining show the first two nights.

“RNC: ‘I would like to remind the delegates of the party rules,’” joked @BenBossler on X. “DNC: ‘I would like to remind the delegates that this party RULES.’”

TV viewers seemed to share the appraisal of the night’s proceedings to, tuning into the DNC across 7 networks by 10% nationally, according to Mike Mulvihill, who is head of Insights & Analytics at Fox TV.

