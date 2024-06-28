The deal with all those Deep Thoughts With The Deep memes

Deep Thoughts With The Deep is a meme format that spawned from a Vought International—the fictional corporation that’s part of the Amazon Prime series The Boys—promotional YouTube video. The meme format is a deep cut (no pun intended) that has enjoyed a lot of success online with fans of the series—and even drawn a few in.

Deep Thoughts with the Deep meaning

Vought International/YouTube

The Boys is based on a comic series following a group of vigilantes that fight power-hungry “supes” who abuse their power for personal gain. Supes are employed by Vought International, whose presence has been commemorated by the show with a YouTube channel.

The channel featured a video with the character The Deep. The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, an aquatic superhero. While promoting his memoir, Deeper, he spouts various philosophical musings, as seen in the YouTube video. Days after it was posted, stills from the video were made into a meme, with the format first appearing on Reddit.

u/McKee3/Reddit

Deep Thoughts With The Deep: The Deeper Version

As a nod to the aquatic hero for Worlds Oceans Day (June 8), the Vought International YouTube Channel shared “Deep Thoughts with The Deep – The Deeper Version,” where he “ponders provocative questions that no other mind in history has dared to tackle.”

Though it doesn’t look like the new video has spawned memes of its own just yet, it has brought a lot of attention back to the original memes.

Meme examples

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

u/Oskar0/Reddit

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

@HELP_IMDEPRESSED/Imgflip

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

u/Tandril91/Reddit

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

@DeepwithTheDeep/X

@keepler/Imgflip

More memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.