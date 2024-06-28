The deal with all those Deep Thoughts With The Deep memes

Deep thoughts with the Deep

Deep Thoughts With The Deep is a meme format that spawned from a Vought International—the fictional corporation that’s part of the Amazon Prime series The Boys—promotional YouTube video. The meme format is a deep cut (no pun intended) that has enjoyed a lot of success online with fans of the series—and even drawn a few in.

Deep Thoughts with the Deep meaning

Vought International/YouTube

The Boys is based on a comic series following a group of vigilantes that fight power-hungry “supes” who abuse their power for personal gain. Supes are employed by Vought International, whose presence has been commemorated by the show with a YouTube channel.

The channel featured a video with the character The Deep. The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, an aquatic superhero. While promoting his memoir, Deeper, he spouts various philosophical musings, as seen in the YouTube video. Days after it was posted, stills from the video were made into a meme, with the format first appearing on Reddit.

deep thoughts with the deep meme reading ''If a fly can't fly anymore does it become a walk?'
u/McKee3/Reddit

Deep Thoughts With The Deep: The Deeper Version

As a nod to the aquatic hero for Worlds Oceans Day (June 8), the Vought International YouTube Channel shared “Deep Thoughts with The Deep – The Deeper Version,” where he “ponders provocative questions that no other mind in history has dared to tackle.”

Though it doesn’t look like the new video has spawned memes of its own just yet, it has brought a lot of attention back to the original memes.

Meme examples

Deep thoughts with the deep meme reading 'If there's an earthquake on Mars is it still called an earthquake?'
u/Moist-Rodent/Reddit
deep thoughts with the deep memes that read 'The money in your wallet isn't yours, it's just your turn to spend it.'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'If one is the loneliest numebr then why is my valence electron so excited?' from the POV of sodium
u/Oskar0/Reddit
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'if you kill a killer the number of killers in the world remains the same'
u/Adbhutiwary/Reddit
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'an escaltor cannot be broken. it can only become stairs'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'why do we drive on parkways and we park on driveways?'
@HELP_IMDEPRESSED/Imgflip
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'when a pregnant woman swims she becomes a human submarine'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'if a vampire bites zombie does vampire become zombie or zombie become vampire'
u/Adbhutiwary/Reddit
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'if you're waiting in a doctor's chamber long enough, you're both patient and patient'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'if halo 3 is so good why is there no halo 3 2?'
u/Tandril91/Reddit
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'are national anthems just country music?'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts with the deep meme that reads 'When you think about the game you lose the game, but how is it lost if you just remembered it?'
@DeepwithTheDeep/X
deep thoughts wtih the deep meme that reads 'all spoken language travels at the speed of sound but sign language travels at the speed of light?'
@keepler/Imgflip

