A Biden COVID meme is the best medicine

Joe Biden COVID memes are spreading after the President announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. On July 17, 2024, reports confirmed that Biden’s test had come back positive and the man himself posted a tricky tweet reading “I’m sick” followed by a message promoting his campaign.

“I’m sick,” he tweeted, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.”

Musk is reportedly donating $25 million every month to a pro-Trump super PAC after he officially endorsed the former President in his own tweet just after the assassination attempt on July 13.

What does a Biden COVID meme look like?

Most of the Joe Biden COVID memes reference the President’s little fake-out tweet trick that started with “I’m sick.” Plenty of users are Photoshopping either the follow-up tweet or both in the thread to say something funnier, especially if there’s something the memer is personally tired of dealing with.

Others have taken the word “sick” and twisted it to mean something other than literally ill, such as “gross” or the slang term synonymous with “cool.” Have you ever wanted to see Joe Biden grinding on a rail?

You think Biden COVID memes fell out of a coconut tree?

A third type of Biden COVID meme referenced Vice President Kamala Harris, potentially because some folks think she should replace him as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. Joe’s dealt with enough questions about his health and fitness before he tested positive, and this diagnosis is not helping his case.

The latest bout with COVID for Biden comes less than a month after his poor debate performance was explained as the result of him having a cold. It’s no surprise that some of the memes coming out now suggest that this time, it is truly “Joever” for the 81-year-old man.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Kamala taking care of Joe right now pic.twitter.com/FjjlyZANI4 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 18, 2024

14.

15.

this how i found out biden has covid pic.twitter.com/HsYeOzNagZ — prance (@bocxtop) July 17, 2024

16.

Biden reading his covid test result pic.twitter.com/j6yr61lEw7 — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) July 17, 2024

17.

Biden: I’ll only step down if there’s a medical condition



1 day later: *gets covid* pic.twitter.com/lcGNAkhqPo — dead domain (@DomainDead) July 17, 2024

18.

19.

20.

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.