biden covid meme

Andrew Leyden/ShutterStock fongbeerredhot/ShutterStock JosepPerianes/ShutterStock JosepPerianes/ShutterStock (Licensed)

A Biden COVID meme is the best medicine

“Me after eating Taco Bell for the third meal in a row.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston 

Lindsey Weedston

Memes

Joe Biden COVID memes are spreading after the President announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. On July 17, 2024, reports confirmed that Biden’s test had come back positive and the man himself posted a tricky tweet reading “I’m sick” followed by a message promoting his campaign.

“I’m sick,” he tweeted, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.”

Musk is reportedly donating $25 million every month to a pro-Trump super PAC after he officially endorsed the former President in his own tweet just after the assassination attempt on July 13.

What does a Biden COVID meme look like?

Most of the Joe Biden COVID memes reference the President’s little fake-out tweet trick that started with “I’m sick.” Plenty of users are Photoshopping either the follow-up tweet or both in the thread to say something funnier, especially if there’s something the memer is personally tired of dealing with.

Others have taken the word “sick” and twisted it to mean something other than literally ill, such as “gross” or the slang term synonymous with “cool.” Have you ever wanted to see Joe Biden grinding on a rail?

You think Biden COVID memes fell out of a coconut tree?

A third type of Biden COVID meme referenced Vice President Kamala Harris, potentially because some folks think she should replace him as the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. Joe’s dealt with enough questions about his health and fitness before he tested positive, and this diagnosis is not helping his case.

The latest bout with COVID for Biden comes less than a month after his poor debate performance was explained as the result of him having a cold. It’s no surprise that some of the memes coming out now suggest that this time, it is truly “Joever” for the 81-year-old man.

1.

Biden COVID meme with the President Photoshopped onto a skateboard.
@sexwithuruncle/X

2.

Biden COVID meme with the President's 'I'm sick' tweet follow-up Photoshopped to say 'sick of these b*tches.'
@sexwithuruncle/X

3.

Quote tweet of Biden's 'I'm sick' tweet reading 'I told you not to go through his phone girl.'
@sexwithuruncle/X

4.

Quote tweet of Biden's 'I'm sick' tweet reading 'Jo: I’m going to be a famous writer Amy: I’m going to be an artist Meg: I’m going to be a wife Beth:'
@smhrbst/X

5.

Quote tweet of Biden's 'I'm sick' tweet reading 'me closing out all the tabs after I come.'
@smhrbst/X

6.

Biden COVID meme with the President's 'I'm sick' tweets Photoshopped to say 'edible not hitting' and 'Burton Errny.'
@Will_Kellogg/X

7.

Biden COVID meme with the President's 'I'm sick' tweet follow-up Photoshopped to be about TUBI's aspect ratio.
@Will_Kellogg/X

8.

Biden COVID meme with the President's 'I'm sick' tweet Photoshopped to say 'Dr. Jill I frew up.'
@Will_Kellogg/X

9.

Biden COVID meme with a COVID test showing a coconut and a palm tree.
@aguirreryan/X

10.

Tweet reading 'Joe Biden asked his staff if there was anything positive to report and only his doctor called back.'
@aguirreryan/X

11.

@aguirreryan/X

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Quote tweet of Biden's 'I'm sick' post reading 'The last journal entry from someone in a Resident Evil game:'
@Chad_Concelmo/X

19.

@Chad_Concelmo/X

20.

Quote tweet of Biden's 'I'm sick' post reading 'Me after eating Taco Bell for the third meal in a row:'
@Chad_Concelmo/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Covid-19 Joe Biden Joe Biden Memes Memes
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot