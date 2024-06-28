The 2024 presidential debate memes

Presidential debate memes are taking over Twitter following the 2024 battle between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The debate was both highly anticipated and deeply dreaded by many, who have to resort to coping with humor to make it to the weekend.
When, where, and how was the debate?
The June 27 verbal sparring match was hosted by CNN in their Atlanta, Georgia studio at 9 p.m. ET. It was moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who were assisted by the mechanism that cut off each candidate’s mic once their time was up. Biden’s team insisted on this feature as a condition for the debate after Trump repeatedly demonstrated his contempt for time limits and penchant for speaking over others when it wasn’t his turn.
This debate was held months earlier than normal, a full five months out from the 2024 Election Day in November, largely due to Trump’s ability to break tradition and destroy political norms that have gotten us to where we are today.
There was also a lack of a live audience to help candidates focus on the questions rather than pleasing the crowd.
The presidential debate memes
This isn’t the first year that viewers have relied on memes to get through or recover from a U.S. presidential debate and it surely won’t be the last. When politics are this bad, sometimes all you can do is laugh.
