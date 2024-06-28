The 2024 presidential debate memes

Presidential debate memes are taking over Twitter following the 2024 battle between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The debate was both highly anticipated and deeply dreaded by many, who have to resort to coping with humor to make it to the weekend.

When, where, and how was the debate?

The June 27 verbal sparring match was hosted by CNN in their Atlanta, Georgia studio at 9 p.m. ET. It was moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who were assisted by the mechanism that cut off each candidate’s mic once their time was up. Biden’s team insisted on this feature as a condition for the debate after Trump repeatedly demonstrated his contempt for time limits and penchant for speaking over others when it wasn’t his turn.

This debate was held months earlier than normal, a full five months out from the 2024 Election Day in November, largely due to Trump’s ability to break tradition and destroy political norms that have gotten us to where we are today.

There was also a lack of a live audience to help candidates focus on the questions rather than pleasing the crowd.

my 2024 debate drinking game, enjoy: pic.twitter.com/i0JqmO76Vi — MJ (@morganisawizard) June 27, 2024

The presidential debate memes

DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2024

This isn’t the first year that viewers have relied on memes to get through or recover from a U.S. presidential debate and it surely won’t be the last. When politics are this bad, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

The verdict is in pic.twitter.com/SJYSZmyFLF — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 28, 2024

trump just saying anything and biden sound like he died an hour ago… what kind of dream is this. — king crissle (@crissles) June 28, 2024

i think joe biden would pass a drug test right now (derogatory) — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) June 28, 2024

They have Biden’s goal for the night written in the lower corner. pic.twitter.com/Cj4h3tuVl8 — Joe List (@JoeListComedy) June 28, 2024 @PopBase/X

I say give them both a Roku remote and the first one to start a movie gets to be president — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) June 28, 2024

I’d rather watch them debate pic.twitter.com/tVDczckRKp — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 28, 2024

They shoulda just done hot ones and whoever lived can have it — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 28, 2024

Don’t watch the debates if you’re one of those people who gets really sad when you see an elderly person eating soup alone at a restaurant. — Christin (@hexprax) June 28, 2024

they accidentally injected biden with ketamine instead of adrenaline — Lolo (@LolOverruled) June 28, 2024

“You have the morals of an alley cat,” is like something you sing about the Grinch. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 28, 2024

Biden: look, the fact is, we can’t… we don’t… look. Here’s the deal. And this is no foolin



Trump: there are ten billion guatemalans attacking the lincoln memorial right now — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 28, 2024

give him one of the panera lemonades maybe — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 28, 2024

I was the White House staffer who decided that Biden should swallow an entire pineapple whole and then hold his breath and do a few spins before this debate — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) June 28, 2024

Brother is on 1 HP pic.twitter.com/DBjj0jr09d — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) June 28, 2024

I wish they could both be president — Adam Friedland (@AdamFriedland) June 28, 2024

So it’s guy lying super loud versus guy telling the truth super soft. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 28, 2024

Oh they fucked up putting Biden out there lmao — Cody (@AltHistCody) June 28, 2024

All of the US right now pic.twitter.com/wYBY0ORTOp — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) June 28, 2024

Substantively, what Trump is saying right now is insane. But it's completely overshadowed by Biden seeming…very, very old — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 28, 2024

37 minutes ago I was concerned about employment now I realize nothing matters — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) June 28, 2024

Frankly I don’t know why anybody of Biden or Trump’s age would *want* to be President. I’m 60 and I don’t even want to go upstairs. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 27, 2024

This is how my mom looks at my dad when he orders the wrong appetizer https://t.co/Oqjf3Foflm — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 28, 2024

Team Biden still has this. as long as they release a T shirt that says “I’m In My Joe Biden Era” or something of that nature, everyone will forget that he’s visibly died 5 times in the last 45 minutes — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) June 28, 2024

Biden has looked like this the entire debate #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/nBnk1e77iw — trent (@trentchristnsen) June 28, 2024

Trump and Biden over who’s gonna send more money to Israel and Blacks tonight pic.twitter.com/ceQM6frMg1 — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) June 27, 2024

Live report from hospice, let’s all say our goodbyes. He’s ready 🪦⚰️ pic.twitter.com/lgErNWyavN — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) June 28, 2024

BREAKING: Sources tell me Biden is now being lowered into the tub of gelatinous cells harvested from young people where he will soon be injected with the Super Soldier serum — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 27, 2024

Tonight Joe Biden should start off the debate by thanking Donald Trump's probation officer for allowing him to attend — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 27, 2024

