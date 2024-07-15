Elon Musk immediately made the Trump assassination attempt about himself

In the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, tech billionaire, Tesla founder, and CEO of X Elon Musk tweeted that there have been two threats on his life in the last eight months.

Though Musk’s tweet was prompted by another one warning him that he is in danger, Musk’s revelation about his own assassination attempts caught flak online.

Musk has since become the subject of jokes accusing him of trying to make the Trump assassination attempt about himself.

Hours after Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, Ian Miles Cheong, a Malaysia-based right-wing internet figure, tweeted at Musk saying “if they can come for Trump they will also come for you,” and urged Musk to “triple” his personal protection.

Musk replied and said two “lunatics” have tried to kill him in the last eight months near Tesla’s headquarters in Texas.

“Dangerous times ahead,” Musk said. “Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.”

Cheong responded, saying that “we are now in a war.”

But the internet didn’t quite see it that way.

“That friend who always looking for attention,” stated a TikTok screenshot an X user tweeted in response to a Spectator Index tweet about the assassination attempts on Musk. The screenshot also shows a man choking himself.

“I don’t really care if an assassination attempt happened to you, it happened to me instead,” another TikTok screenshot that was tweeted states.

The screenshot was altered from a popular meme that states “I Don’t Really Care If Something Good Happened to You. It Should Have Happened to Me Instead.”

Another X user posted a photo of Kristen Wiig as her Saturday Night Live character Penelope, whose schtick is constantly one-upping and trying to outdo those around her, with the caption “I was almost assassinated twice actually.”

Other replies to the Spectator Index’s tweet included a meme that states “how can I make this about me 😈” and “get in there and make it about you,” both in reference to Musk.

As for Musk, he also tweeted about the possibility of building an Iron Man-like suit in order to preserve his safety.

“Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor,” he said.

