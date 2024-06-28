It’s so Joever

The “It’s Joever, We’re So Barack” meme is a way to express the rise and fall of defeat and ecstatic success using the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, pictured with his former Vice President and the current President, Joe Biden.

The usual template shows Biden looking down in defeat, mouth pursed in consternation, eyelids sadly lowered. In Contrast, Obama has his face turned to the sky, the light flooding his face, his mouth in an upturned smile of gratitude and success. They’re set back to back against a black background.

What does ‘it’s Joever’ mean?

The phrase used with the pictures is “It’s Joever and we’re Barack.” It’s a play on the popular declaration, “It’s so over!” which will then hopefully be followed by, “We’re so back!”

The original meaning of the two sentences is that sometimes, things seem over in life. And also sometimes, shockingly, we discover that we are wrong and actually, everything is fine. Great, even. And we’re back! We’re so back!

Where did the Joever and Barack meme come from?

The first image to circulate related to the popular meme was in October 2020, and it just featured Joe Biden looking resigned. It was shared by an anonymous 4chan user just before the presidential election. It doesn’t seem like they were a fan of the Democratic candidate, but they did make the picture famous. It got used a lot in political discussions on the platform.

It got more mainstream appeal in 2022 when it was used as a reaction photo to the news that COVID-19 was “over.” Unfortunately, no, it was so Barack.

A year later, @sirDangel on X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit, created the template of Joever and Barack together that became so popular. It now gets used as a catchphrase, often unaccompanied by any images, and is especially popular amongst sports viewers on X, possibly because things are so up and down on the scoreboard.

2024 presidential debate resurgence

It’s Joever had a resurgence on June 27, 2024, when President Joe Biden seemed to have difficulty speaking during the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

The current president’s frequent mumbling, mouth gape, and general incoherence elicited bipartisan criticism and concerns about his mental acuity were he to be reelected this year.

We are so Trumped… It's never been more Joever… We're fucked… pic.twitter.com/36axDh4TXK — RaisorBlade (@BladeRaisor) June 28, 2024

