‘It’s actually so over:’ The face that became the Joe Biden debate meme

The face many viewers made while watching last night’s old man battle mirrors what has become known as the Joe Biden debate meme. Biden came off as low-energy and seemed to lose track of what he was saying in the middle of a sentence more than once during the first presidential debate of 2024, held on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, and the faces he made while he wasn’t talking didn’t help his image.

This was exactly what Democrats hoped to avoid as speculation continues about Biden’s cognitive faculties as the oldest president in U.S. history. The President reportedly spent a week at Camp David prepping for this debate, only to stumble through, mumbling, hesitating, and getting keywords wrong many times.

Here comes the Biden debate meme

One of the weirder parts of the 2024 presidential debate on Thursday night, aside from everything Trump said, was Biden’s tendency to stare into space with his mouth slightly open while his opponent spoke. It gave him the look of a baffled and perhaps frightened old man, maybe because he’d momentarily forgotten where he was.

These expressions made for ideal meme fodder as reaction images. Twitter users began posting screenshots of Biden from the debate soon after it ended with captions like “If I send you this, just know I don’t know wtf is going on.”

Others picked out a short video clip of Biden staring while Trump rambles until his eyes begin to dart back and forth like he just got some terrible news or is attempting to multiply two large numbers together in his head. It’s perfect footage for expressing how one feels when something shocking or confusing happens.

Biden debate meme spread

As often happens with memes reacting to a high-profile even like this, the Biden debate memes spread and evolved rapidly overnight. Biden’s face was soon paired with other memes, including old favorites like the “NPC wojak” as well as new entries such as the pink Palm Springs shirt diva.

More than anything, especially once the debate was over, the memes devolved into the prevailing sentiment that we are, as they say, quite cooked. This spectacle did little to alleviate the feeling of doom associated with having to choose between Biden and the man who seems to be under a curse that is slowly taking away his ability to speak the truth, even about cool things like having sex with an attractive lady.

Just five more months to go.

me counting the number of columns for my vlookup pic.twitter.com/i3D5sKPFKr — memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) June 28, 2024

pov it’s 2005 and your friend wants to show you this cool thing called Lemon Party pic.twitter.com/Am1l9jp1JL — Jess 🎀 The Bad Cripple (@BadCrippIe) June 28, 2024

We are so Trumped… It's never been more Joever… We're fucked… pic.twitter.com/36axDh4TXK — RaisorBlade (@BladeRaisor) June 28, 2024

If I send you this, just know I don’t know wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/lxPmCmNOgT — Migo Targaryen (@JBW90) June 28, 2024

Moderator: Okay President Biden you have one minute to respond



Biden: pic.twitter.com/eNgZpSNRNG — jack (@sorryitsjack) June 28, 2024

